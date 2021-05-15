OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma wanted to end the Big 12 tournament championship game with a walkoff Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners had an opportunity in the bottom of the fifth inning, knocking on run-rule territory with the bases loaded, but the runs did not come across. Then, with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Jocelyn Alo dug in and hit the ball back up the middle.
The single from the Big 12 player of the year scored Taylon Snow and Jana Johns, sealing a 10-2 run-rule and giving OU its championship game victory over Oklahoma State.
“We really wanted to walk this off the best we could without showing it, I guess,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “And Jocelyn Alo [came] through in the clutch when needed.”
Coming into the weekend, No. 9 OSU (42-9) was the only team OU (45-2) hadn’t beaten by a run-rule margin, yet that changed Saturday.
The win was the No. 1 Sooners’ 32nd run-rule victory this season, meaning OU has ended 68 percent of its games early.
The Sooners showed they could score in a variety of ways. They turned walks into runs, scored off a squeeze bunt and hit the ball hard all over the field.
“The worrisome part at times is: are we trying to be superheroes?” Gasso said. “And I think Jocelyn Alo showed it today. I really loved her last at bat. It was battling. I just loved the way it finished — walked it off, not with a ball over the fence, but with a hard hit ball up the middle.”
Alo knew if she didn’t get the job done the defense would have her back. And OU wasn’t hurting for highlight reel, superhero-style plays on the defensive side of the field.
Grace Lyons and Tiare Jennings turned a double play to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning. Jayda Coleman tracked a ball hit by Hayley Busby all the way to the fence and nabbed what would have been the second straight home run for OSU for an out. Shannon Saile and Nicole May gave strong performances in the circle.
The Sooners were electric in all aspects, firing up the crowd of almost 4,000 mostly OU fans at Hall of Fame Stadium.
“Everybody’s so well rounded, that, at this point in the season, we can do it all,” Kinzie Hansen said.
Hansen hit five home runs across OU’s three games in the conference tourney. Her fifth came Saturday to extend the Sooners’ lead in the third inning. She was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.
“I just thought it was a great team effort all around,” Gasso said. “And I feel like it's leading us to a good place as we go forward.”
The Cowgirls were led offensively by Kiley Naomi and Alysen Febrey homered for OSU in the fifth.
OU will now look ahead to NCAA regional play, beginning next weekend in Norman.
The Sooners will find out the other three teams in their regional during the NCAA softball selection show on Sunday. The Cowgirls will again be ticketed for the tournament as well.
Though not top-ranked in the NCAA’s own ratings percentage index, OU is No. 4, meaning the Sooners should face no resistance receiving one of eight super regionals, weekend after next, should it advance through the coming regional.
