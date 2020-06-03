College football was reminded Wednesday that coronavirus persists, and schools will need sound plans for athletes or staff who test positive.
Oklahoma is taking a preventative measure. Players and coaches will begin self-quarantining from home in mid-June, before returning to campus for voluntary workouts July 1.
“The majority of our players will be able to quarantine there (from home),” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “Then we’ve got some safe ways we can bring them back and preserve the integrity of that quarantine through any travel back here. It’s a pretty intensive process, but again I think it’s necessary.”
Riley disclosed that part of OU’s strategy during a scheduled video conference, which took place shortly after Oklahoma State announced that three players who were asymptomatic tested positive for COVID-19 upon return to campus.
OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tweeted Tuesday that he tested positive after attending a protest in Tulsa, where he took precautions against the virus. He later clarified he’s unsure where he contracted the virus, but wanted people to be aware of the potential for getting it.
Iowa State announced four athletes from two different sports have been quarantined after experiencing symptoms. Ole Miss confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that one athlete and one staffer tested positive.
It was the first flurry of cases in college football as players begin traveling from across the country for on-campus voluntary workouts, putting schools’ plans for positive virus tests into action.
The Big 12 allows schools to begin workouts June 15. Other leagues are beginning earlier.
Last week, OU released a plan developed by its medical staff for returning players to its facility. Initially they will be tested for COVID-19 during an assessment. A quarantine area is designated in case players test positive for the coronavirus.
Daily screenings prior to workouts will take place after that.
OU is confident in its plan, though Riley didn’t expound on the self-quarantines that will take place before workouts because the situation is “changing so quickly.”
After shutting down virtually all American sports in March, the virus and its safety measures have developed fluidly.
While OSU is preparing for a June 15 return, Alabama and Clemson, for example, are set to return June 8. Riley believes OU has an advantage in being able to watch how those programs navigate the process through the next month.
He reminded that OU’s return date was set by the school before the Big 12 and NCAA announced when facilities could reopen.
“We simply did what we believed was best,” Riley said. “We didn’t wait until one of our competitors did it. And when our competitors said they were bringing them back early, we didn’t flinch. I think that’s a sign of strong leadership in our university and set our priorities as to what was best and stuck with it.”
Notable
• #BLM: Riley was asked to explain how he came to use the official Black Lives Matter hashtag on Twitter, part of his first public response to George Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests.
“Because it’s a personal belief of mine,” he said. “You’ve seen it said a lot of places: All lives do matter, but the incidents here, of all of the different things that have gone on between law enforcement and specifically black males, has highlighted that … People have said it very well and maybe better than I can say it — all lives can’t matter until the black lives do too.”
When Black Lives Matter was founded in 2013, it was a response to the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, meant to stop white supremacists and violence against black communities.
But some began labeling the group as far-left extremism, particularly in conservative parts of the country — like Oklahoma. That belief was more pertinent five years ago, but still exists today: Joseph C. Gale, a public official in Pennsylvania, released a statement Monday calling the organization a “radical left-wing hate group.”
Riley said he was raised in a home where race and religion shouldn’t determine a person’s opportunity or “ability to feel safe,” which helped drive his use of the Black Lives Matter hashtag.
“That was my inner belief,” Riley said. “[It’s] not something that's done because I coach a football team that has a lot of young, black males on it, that has staff that has black males on it. That has nothing to do with it.”
• Voluntary?: With teams having lost spring practice, and some beginning voluntary workouts at different times, Riley believes there will be temptation for some schools to push the rules of offseason conditioning.
Athletes aren’t allowed to report information from voluntary workouts back to the coaching staff. Strength coaches can’t either.
“It’s well-known … It’s a rule that applied very differently at different places in different parts of the country. Something we live with,” Riley said. “I’m sure the temptation is going to be high, just like the temptation to get players back on campus right away was high.”
• This, that: Riley agrees with the NCAA extending its dead period on recruiting. He doesn’t foresee recruits getting on campus for some time due to coronavirus concerns. … Riley also expressed concern for older members of the staff who are more susceptible to the virus: “I think everybody in the world knows you quarantine that player (who gets it), but what do you do with the other people they've inevitably been around?” … Riley’s three-year anniversary as head coach is Sunday. He acknowledged differences between he and Bob Stoops, but said if someone described his tenure as Bob Stoops 2.0, “I would take that as an ultimate compliment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.