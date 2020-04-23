CeeDee Lamb tweeted a photo of a large pizza before Thursday’s festivities, thanking Pizza Hut for a special delivery.
Jerry Jones hopes Lamb can deliver for years to come.
Lamb slipped to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 17 overall in Thursday’s NFL Draft. He wasn’t the top receiver taken overall — that honor went to Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III — or even the second. Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy was the No. 2 receiver off the board.
But Lamb still found a professional home needing an outside weapon, and one right down the road from where he played in college.
Jones and the Cowboys were in the market for several positions, including a No. 3 receiver. Randall Cobb, who caught 55 passes for Dallas last season, went to the Houston Texans in free agency.
Lamb presents a good option and won’t need to make a big splash as a rookie with 1,000-yard receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup on the Cowboys’ roster.
The development appeared to delight Jones. ESPN’s virtual draft coverage showed he and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy smiling ear to ear when it appeared Lamb had fallen to their club.
NFC East rival Philadelphia had a shared interest in Lamb.
The physical, after-the-catch playmaker left OU ranking first with 24 career catches of at least 40 yards and six career games with at least 160 yards receiving.
Though he never won the Biletnikoff Award in college, he had been a popular choice among pundits as the draft’s top receiver in a deep group that includes Jeudy, Ruggs, Clemson’s Tee Higgins, LSU’s Justin Jefferson and Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr.
It was a bit of a surprise that Lamb slipped so deep into the night.
Scouts liked his route-running, but some draft analysts thought it lacked compared to Jeudy.
“Been there with him since day one and remember watching him when he was a sophomore in high school,” OU head coach Lincoln Riley said. “The progression he’s made since then and the impact he made on the OU program and our university is just absolutely tremendous. Really excited for him here at the next level with the Cowboys. I think he’s got a great chance to have a long and very prosperous career.”
Murray went to the Los Angeles Chargers, who traded with New England to get the 23rd pick.
“Kenneth has been a great leader for us, a starter from day one. He was one of the most influential and active players we’ve ever had in terms of off-the-field activities and has just been a great all-around Sooner,” Riley said. “He’s also a tremendous example of the progress of ‘Speed D’ and we look forward to him having a great career and becoming an instant-impact player with the Chargers.”
