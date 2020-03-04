It seemed like a matter of not if but when for the Lady Hornets soccer team.
Hilldale dominated from the opening whistle but it wasn’t until the eighty-first minute of the match that they put one in to defeat Holland Hall 1-0 in the opening match of the year for both teams at Hornet Stadium Tuesday night.
Hilldale outshot the Dutch 15-4 in the first half but try as they might they just couldn’t find the back of the net.
All-Phoenix forward Bella McWilliams just missed a couple of shots wide about half way through the first half. Hagan Baccus hit one just a little high over the cross bar and the Lady Hornets kept Dutch goal keeper Annabelle White busy all night as they piled up 25 shots on goal.
For Hornets coach Conner Schwab, the win was nice but lack of finishing was a little frustrating.
“They did a good job of possessing on us and challenging us defensively,” he said. “It was one of those things that we just need to learn to tuck it away when we have the opportunities but their keeper and defenders did a good job of staying between the goal and the ball.
“But at the end of the day we got the one goal we needed and we’ll take that to open the season.”
Hilldale kept up the offensive assault in the second half with a breakaway and a shot by McWilliams that was blocked by the keeper, deflected and then blocked out again. Later the Lady Hornets buzzed around the net in a flurry of activity that looked promising but ended with an off-sides call against Hilldale.
Finally, Hilldale put together a play that Schwab said they worked on in practice this week. With the ball inside the 30-yard line Baccus got the ball to McWilliams in the middle who returned it to Baccus who put in the game winner with just nine minutes to play-just like the old give-and-go in basketball.
“The way we got the goal was a play we worked on this week and went through our pattern play, and it was good to see that show on the field,” Schwab said.
The Hilldale defense limited Holland Hall to just eight shots on the night with really no serious threats.
Boys: Holland Hall 2, Hilldale 1
Joseph Studebaker must have watched the movie, “Bend It Like Beckham.”
With the score tied at 1-1 and seven minutes to play in the match, the Holland Hall junior launched a corner kick that bent its way into the upper corner of the goal for the game-winner in what was a defensive struggle.
The two teams combined for just 21 shots on the night, as the game was played between the 20-yard lines for the most part in a disappointing loss for the Hornets against a tradition-laden team that made the state semi-finals last year.
Hilldale just missed on a couple of shots by Zack Speir in the first half with one shot going off the cross bar and one that Dutch goalie Furqaan Ahmed leaped high to save with 13 minutes to play in the half. Broc Fletcher also had a shot go off the post in a near-miss for the Hornets.
But late in the first half, Holland Hall’s Paul Said took a pass at midfield and eluded defenders all the way to the goal mouth where he put a shot in to give the Dutch a 1-0 lead at intermission.
Hilldale answered quickly in the second half as Fletcher took a long pass in stride just a across midfield and beat the defense and the keeper with a shot to tie the game two minutes in to the half.
Though both teams had some opportunities as the half progressed the Dutch couldn’t close despite several free kicks and corner kicks while the Hornets were stymied by the play of Ahmed, who made three excellent saves including one on a header by Josh Triplett that he tipped and then fell on at the feet of the charging Hornet forwards.
“Their keeper did a great job and we’ll need to learn to tuck them in the corners,” Schwab said. “We played well in the first half and then they came out and challenged us in the second half. We were able to tie it early and but then had an unlucky ball go in off the corner kick.
“We said we wanted to challenge ourselves this season and Holland Hall is a talented team and while we didn’t get the result we wanted, we got the challenge and that’s what we wanted.”
The Hornets will host Tulsa Memorial on Thursday, with the girls game at 3 p.m. and the boys at 5.
