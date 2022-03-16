• Baseball registration until March 19 at Love-Hatbox. Contact the field office at (918) 684-6398.
• American Legion Auxiliary They Serve So We Serve Run, March 19, $30 for 5K, $25 for 1 mile or walk. Starts at 205 Elgin. Contact: (918) 577-0650.
• Eufaula Green Run, March 19, 9 a.m. at Extreme Amphitheater, 399 Lakeshore. $30 for 5K, $25 for fun run. Contact: 918-689-2534,
• Muskogee Run, April 9, Honor Heights Park. 15K, 5K and 1 mile. $35 15K, $25 5K, $20 fun run. Contact: Joel Everett, Muskogee Parks, (918) 684-6302, ext. 1473.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.