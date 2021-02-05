Got an Item?: The Sports Calendar runs weekends and continuously online and is for non-profit community organizations or events sponsored by non-profit community organizations. Send entries by fax to (918) 687-6270, mail to 214 Wall Street, Muskogee 74401, bring by the Phoenix anytime Monday through Friday, message us on our Muskogee Phoenix Sports Facebook page, or email it to sports@ muskogeephoenix.com. Information will not be taken by phone.
Baseball
SIGNUPS
• Haskell Youth Baseball, ages 4-12, Saturdays through March 6, noon to 2 p.m. at Simple Simon’s Pizza. Games begin first week of April. Cost: $60, bring birth certificate.
Basketball
NEEDED
• Muskogee Athletics is looking for volunteer coaches for the Rougher Youth Sports Academy basketball season. Teams are grades K-6 and games will be held starting March 6. Those interested should call (918) 684-3603 or email lou.dawkins@roughers.net.
Running
EVENTS
• Weightless 5K, benefits site host, Gospel Rescue Mission, 323 Callahan Start time 8 a.m. March 6. Cost: $25 plus $2.45 signup fee. Price increases to $30 after Feb. 26.
• Okie Half and 5K Marathons, 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. March 13. Reduced rates (#25 for 5K and $55 for half by Jan.15) leading all the way up to Feb. 21. $150 prize as state champion for winners of half (must be state resident). More info and register at okiehalf.com.
