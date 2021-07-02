Auto racing
EVENTS
* May-Hem in Muskogee, July 9-10, Okie Raceway Park. Preliminary info at Okie Raceway Park on Facebook.
Basketball
CAMPS
• Bill Muse Summer Basketball Camp at Connors State college is July 12-15 for individual skills. Shooting camp is July 16-17. For brochure and more information call (918) 463-6231.
Golf
EVENTS
• Donovan Caldwell Memorial Scholarship four-man scramble, July 17, Cherokee Springs Golf Course. Cost: $50 per person, includes cart and lunch. Cash prize of $10,000 for a non-pro hole-in-one on 17. Prizes for the other par-3s for a hole-in-one include set of Calloway irons and other clubs along with two airline tickets and a 55-inch LED TV. Team prizes for first, second and third place will be gift certificates to the pro shop. Sponsors also needed. Contact: Rev. Glenn O. Gardner, (918) 616-3468. Tournament conducted by Muskogee Christian Ministers Union, David Ragsdale, president
Running
EVENTS
• Waterloop 5K and 10K Trail Runs are July 11, 6 p.m., Honor Heights Park. Cost: 10K trail run, $30 to July 1. $25 for 5K. Fun run, $15. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Muskogee/WaterloopTrailRun.
• Porter Peach 5K, July 17. Cost: $25. Registration ends July 15. Register at runsignup.com/porterpeach5K.
Tennis
CLINICS
• Muskogee Parks and Recreation, 2021 Summer Youth Tennis Clinic for ages 8-13. July 5-9 and July 12-16. Free, but early registration encouraged. Contact: (918) 684-6345, ext. 1485.
