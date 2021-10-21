Miscellaneous
BENEFIT
• Benefit Dinner and Red Solo Cup Auction for Fort Gibson girls basketball coach Scott Lowe, Nov. 6, 2-5, Akins Church, 104186 S. 4580 Road, Sallisaw. Walking tacos, drink and dessert, $6. Also, Raffle tickets for Elite Tempo Bow valued at $1,300, and one load of driveway gravel valued at $275. Also, two free deer processings and other items. Drawing will be live, Cash App: $KayleyDodd6; Facebook Pay: Kayley Stubblefield and Paypal, Kayleybs1@yahoo.com.
Football
EVENTS
• The 2011 state champion Wagoner Bulldogs will be recognized at the Wagoner-Skiatook game in Wagoner on Nov. 5.
Running
EVENTS
• Wagoner Twinkle Run, 5 p.m. Nov. 27, downtown Wagoner, 115 South Main. Cost for 5K, $25. Fun run is $20. Cost goes up on both after Nov. 15. Register at runsignup.com/twinklerun.
• Veterans Day Ruck and Run 5K, Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m., hosted by Sadler Arts Academy Grades 7-8. Cost is $30 for 5K, $15 for Fun Run and $30 for 5K run plus Ruck Challenge, which .requires men to wear a 45-pound minimum ruck (large backpack of gear used in battlefield training) and women to wear a 35-pound minimum ruck. In addition to carrying the extra weight, participants will stop at some challenge stations along the 5k route. Each participant must provide their own ruck. Ruck contest can be individual or team. Register at runsignup.com/veterans19 or call Beth Plumlee (918) 913-1366 or email Beth.plumlee@roughers.net, or Monica Skaggs at (918) 869-1236 monica.skaggs@roughers.net
• Garden of Lights Run, Dec. 4, 4:30 p.m., Honor Heights Park. Register at runsighup.com/GOL. Cost is $25 for 5KI and $20 for Fun Run. Limited spots left, and cost goes up on any remaining spots on Nov. 20.
Wrestling
EVENTS
• WFC Pro Wrestling, Saturday, Oct. 23, Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave., General admission $15 on up to VIP tables with food vouchers, $125.
