BASEBALL
Fundraising
Connors State baseball’s Opening Day Bash and Auction is 6 p.m. Jan. 29 inside Melvin Self Fieldhouse. A live and silent auction of various items, snacks and drinks will be part of the festivities.
RUNNING
Events
• They Served So We Serve Run and Walk, 9 a.m. Feb. 26 at Depot Green. Cost $20 for 1-mile run/walk and $25 for 5K; an additional $5 starting Feb. 1. Register at runsignup.com.
• Okie Half Marathon and 5K, Hatbox Events Center, March 12, 7:45 a.m. Register at okiehalf.com/register
