Auto racing
EVENTS
• Test and tune, May 15, Okie Raceway Park. All classes, $15, unlimited passes, noon to 5 p.m. Spectators $5. Located at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex.
Baseball
CAMPS
• Perry Keith's Connors State Baseball Camps, general fundamentals camp for ages 5-13, 9 a.m to noon June 1-3, registration first day of camp starting at 8:30 a.m, cost $65; Intensified Hitting Clinic June 7 and Intensified Pitching Clinic June 9, both 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for ages 8-14, cost per clinic $55. Form is available to print out on Connors State Baseball's Facebook page. Contact: Perry Keith, (918) 441-3158.
TRYOUTS
• Heartland Classic baseball tryouts, 9 a.m. June 8, Biff Thompson Field at Perry Keith Park on the Connors State campus in Warner. Games are July 6-7 for players entering grades 9-12 as well as graduating seniors. Contact: Perry Keith, (918) 441-3158 or pk@connorsstate.edu
Golf
TOURNAMENTS
• Real Okie APT Golf Classic returns May 24-29 at Muskogee Golf Club for the fourth consecutive year. The regional professional circuit is in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas. The event is free for spectators. For more information, contact Muskogee Golf Club, (918) 682-3721.
Miscellaneous
EVENTS
• Muskogee Senior Games, June 19 — Swimming, Muskogee Swim and Fitness, 8 a.m.; Pickleball, 9 a.m. First Baptist Church; Bowling, 10 a.m. Green Country Lanes; June 26 — Tennis, 9 a.m. Spaulding Park; Golf, noon, Muskogee Golf Club; Corn hole and horseshoes, 9:30 and 10 a.m., Muskogee Golf Club. Participants must be 50 or older. Registration online at okseniorgame.scom or in person at Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center. For more info, Muskogee Senior Games page on Facebook or Kevin Anthis, Muskogee Parks, (918) 684-6304.
Tennis
CLINICS
• Muskogee Parks and Recreation, 2021 Summer Youth Tennis Clinic for ages 8-13. July 5-9 and July 12-16. Free, but early registration encouraged. Contact: (918) 684-6345, ext. 1485.
Got an Item? The Sports Calendar runs Thursday and weekends in print and continuously online. Send entries by fax to (918) 687-6270, mail to 214 Wall Street, Muskogee 74401, bring by the Phoenix anytime Monday through Friday, message us on our Muskogee Phoenix Sports Facebook page, or email it to sports@ muskogeephoenix.com.
