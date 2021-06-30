Auto racing

EVENTS

* May-Hem in Muskogee, July 9-10, Okie Raceway Park. Preliminary info at Okie Raceway Park on Facebook.

 

Basketball

CAMPS

• Bill Muse Summer Basketball Camp at Connors State college is July 12-15 for individual skills. Shooting camp is July 16-17.  For brochure and more information call (918) 463-6231.

 

Golf

EVENTS

• Donovan Caldwell Memorial Scholarship four-man scramble, July 17, Cherokee Springs Golf Course. Cost: $50 per person, includes cart and lunch. Team cash prizes starting at $400 for first place and $10,000 for a non-pro hole in one on 17. Prizes include set of Calloway irons and other clubs along with two airline tickets and a 55-inch LED TV. Sponsors also needed. Contact: Rev. Glenn O. Gardner, (918) 616-3468. Tournament conducted by Muskogee Christian Ministers Union, David Ragsdale, president

 

Running

EVENTS

• Waterloop 5K and 10K Trail Runs are July 11, 6 p.m., Honor Heights Park. Cost: 10K trail run, $30 to July 1. $25 for 5K. Fun run, $15. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Muskogee/WaterloopTrailRun.

 

• Porter Peach 5K, July 17. Cost: $25. Registration ends July 15.  Register at runsignup.com/porterpeach5K.

Tennis

CLINICS

• Muskogee Parks and Recreation, 2021 Summer Youth Tennis Clinic for ages 8-13. July 5-9 and July 12-16. Free, but early registration encouraged. Contact: (918) 684-6345, ext. 1485.

 

Got an Item? The Sports Calendar runs Thursday and weekends in print and continuously online. Send entries by fax to (918) 687-6270, mail to 214 Wall Street, Muskogee 74401, bring by the Phoenix anytime Monday through Friday, message us on our Muskogee Phoenix Sports Facebook page, or email it to sports@ muskogeephoenix.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you