Running
EVENTS
• Wagoner Twinkle Run, 5 p.m. Nov. 27, downtown Wagoner, 115 South Main. Cost for 5K, $25. Fun run is $20. Cost goes up on both after Nov. 15. Register at runsignup.com/twinklerun.
• Garden of Lights Run, Dec. 4, 4:30 p.m., Honor Heights Park. Register at runsighup.com/GOL. Cost is $25 for 5KI and $20 for Fun Run. Limited spots left, and cost goes up on any remaining spots on Nov. 20.
