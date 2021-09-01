Basketball

• Warner Basketball League for boys and girls, grades 1-2 and grades 3-4. $60 per player. Games will be played in November. Contact: Mindi Peters, (918) 618-3158 or Anthony Porter, (9187) 358-5063.

 

• Up, Up and Away 5K, part of Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning, Aug. 28, Love-Hatbox Sports Complex. Cost is $25 to Aug. 8 and $30 afterward. Fun run is $15 until Aug. 8 and $20 afterward.  Register at runsignup.com/upupandaway5k.

  

