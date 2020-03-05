Baseball
TOURNAMENTS
• Spring Fling Showdown, Love-Hatbox, March 14, 6-U to 12-U, $75 to $150 entry. Contact: Zach Lewis, (918) 684-6398 or Zlewis@muskogeeparks.org.
• Hilldale Dugout Club Tournaments: 14-under, March 21-22, April 18-19 and May 16-17. Limited to first eight teams that sign up. Entry fee is $200 with a 3GG. USSSA rules. Contact Nick Thompson, (918) 577-8110 or nickt0323@gmail.com.
Basketball
CLINICS
• Muskogee Parks and Recreation Skills and Drills Basketball Clinic Session dates March 28 at Muskogee Teen Center, 322 Callahan, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for grades 4-7. Cost: $25 per session. To sign up, contact Denise Hickman at dhickman@muskogeeparks.org or (918) 684-6345, ext, 1485.
Running
EVENTS
• Champion Fitness and Gospel Rescue Mission Weightless 5K and Fun Run, capping off the Champion Fitness weight loss challenge but open to everyone. March 7 at the Gospel Rescue Mission, 323 Callahan, 8 a.m. Register at either location or at runsignup.com. Cost of $30 for 5K and $25 for Fun Run.
• Okie Half Marathon, March 14, 7:45. Cost: $65. 5K: $35. Hatbox Sports Complex, north end of runway, (40th and Denver entrance). Pick up packet from 2-6 p.m. March 13 at Fairfield Inn on U.S. 69. Half marathon entry includes meal at finish line from Mother Tucker’s BBQ food truck. Register at https://www.okiehalf.com/
• Bedouin Glo-N-Go 5K, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Sixth and Boston. 5K and 1-mile. The 5k is $30 and Fun Run is $20. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. and goes until 7:15 pm at the Bedouin Shrine Temple at 201 S. 6th Street. Included is a glow in the dark necklace. Wings members can take $3 off with coupon code: wings5k. Register at https://runsignup.com/bedouindash.
• 5K Run Challenge, March 28, Three Forks Harbor, 5Kand 1 mile. This 5k run/walk that will be held at Three Forks Harbor at noon on March 28th. This run will be capping off the Strictly Fitness Challenge, a 12 week weight loss program. The run is open to anyone, so please join us whether or not you are a Challenge participant. Please sign up before March 15th to get a guaranteed t-shirt. Registration: $25; race day goes to $50. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/challenge5.
• Muskogee Run, 15 K (7:30 a.m.), cost, $38 and 5K (8 a.m.) cost: $27.50 and 1K (8 a.m.), cost: $22.50. Price increases to $40, $30 and $25, respectively, on April 6. Honor Heights Park. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Muskogee/TheMuskogeeRun.
