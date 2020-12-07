RUNNING
Events
• Garden of Lights run is Dec. 8 at Honor Heights Park. Starting time for 5K is 4:30 and fun run will start at 4:35. Cost is 30 for 5K and $25 for the fun run.
BASKETBALL
Camps
• Connors State College men’s basketball coach Bill Muse’s Winter Shooting and Offensive Skills Camp is set for Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20, from 1-5 p.m. for boys and girls ages 7 and older. Cost is $75 with a $50 deposit printable at Muskogee Phoenix Sports Facebook page. Free basketball for those registering by Dec. 1. For more information call (918) 463-2931.
Sports calendar runs every Thursday.
Got an Item? The Sports Calendar runs Thursdays and is for non-profit community organizations or events sponsored by non-profit community organizations. Send entries by fax to (918) 687-6270, mail to 214 Wall Street, 74401, bring by the Phoenix Monday through Friday, message us on our Muskogee Phoenix Sports Facebook page, or email to sports@ muskogeephoenix.com. Information will not be taken by phone. Deadline for items to run in Thursday’s print edition paper, noon on Tuesday. Items will be updated online as soon as received.
