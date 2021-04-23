Auto racing
EVENTS
• Test and tune, May 15, Okie Raceway Park. All classes, $15, unlimited passes, noon to 5 p.m. Spectators $5. Located at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex.
Golf
TOURNAMENTS
• Bacone College is hosting a benefit golf tournament May 1 at Cherokee Springs Golf Club in Tahlequah to support its new golf program. The tournament cost is $150 per individual or $500 for a team of four. Sponsorships are also available. More information and online registration available at www.bacone.edu/golf.
Softball
TOURNAMENTS
Spring Bling Blowout, one-day tournament May 1 at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex. Cost: $100 for 6-under, $120 for 8-under and $150 for 10-under to 14-under. For more info on playing rules and equipment, email texasglory2013@gmail.com.
Miscellaneous
EVENTS
Muskogee Senior Games, June 19 — Swimming, Muskogee Swim and Fitness, 8 a.m.; Pickleball, 9 a.m. First Baptist Church; Bowling, 10 a.m. Green Country Lanes; June 26 — Tennis, 9 a.m. Spaulding Park; Golf, noon, Muskogee Golf Club; Corn hole and horseshoes, 9:30 and 10 a.m., Muskogee Golf Club. Participants must be 50 or older. Registration online at okseniorgame.scom or in person at Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center. For more info, Muskogee Senior Games page on Facebook or Kevin Anthis, Muskogee Parks, (918) 684-6304.
