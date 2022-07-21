Since I showed up in town in the fall of 2001, baseball has had three state champions as well as many runners-up, including some which saw controversy get in the way of gold.
So, like football and boys and girls basketball recently, here’s my shot at weighing the top 10 teams on the diamond in my time here.
Debate if you want, or let’s get them all here for a tournament in this heat.
Or, can anyone whip up a quick video game format?
1. Hilldale, 2012
Off one day of rest, Hunter Harrison struck out eight in a 2-1 win over No. 1 Berryhill and a state championship in Class 4A, avenging a 6-0 loss to this same team earlier in the year. Harrison (12-1, 1.58 ERA) threw 110 pitches, same as he did in a 3-1 win over Byng in the quarterfinals. The Hornets small-balled offensively, scoring both runs off wild pitches. Jarrard Poteete, who caught Harrison, would go on to have a successful college career at Texas Tech and spent time in the Minnesota Twins organization after hitting .515 to get All-Phoenix MVP honors. Outfielder Miles Jackson (.341) and third baseman Dalton Cunningham (.364) were other key players.
2. Oktaha, 2017-18
After two hitless games, Matt Erwin’s 3-for-5 game, including a two-run double in the sixth, iced a 5-1 win over Latta in the Class A fall title game. Brock Rodden retired the side in order just once, that in the fifth. He battled elsewhere after every other inning’s leadoff batter reached, including a bases loaded, one-out jam early. The Tigers won all three state games by a combined 17-3 outcome. Moved up to 3A in the spring, the Tigers were top-ranked most of the season, reaching the finals and falling 9-7 to No. 3 Jones. For the year, they were 62-10.
3. Oktaha, 2009-10’
It’s a matchup that has grown all too familiar at the summit, but this time, Oktaha and Silo split the gold. Oktaha finally made it happen after three trips (in the fall and spring combined) to the championship game before winning the title in October with the 7-3 win against Silo. The 25-5 season marked the first baseball title in the area since 1996. The Tigers’ rally in the spring finale came up short, 3-2, in a 23-5 season.
In Cale Elam’s final season, he was 7-2 with a 1.41 ERA in the fall and 7-2 with a 1.28 ERA in the spring, including a .512 clip at the plate with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs. Elam was runner-up for All-Phoenix MVP honors after winning it in 2009.
4. Eufaula, 2010
Eufaula sophomore Brady Colbert matched No. 1 Chandler and OU-bound Jonathan Gray (now a Texas Ranger) inning for inning until Gray left after the ninth with 20 strikeouts on 145 pitches. Colbert was extended to the 10th, getting four of his six strikeouts from the seventh inning on, then plated the decisive run with a suicide squeeze bunt in the 2-1 quarterfinal win. Eufaula would lose in the title game on a run in the seventh to Bethel, which finished 33-3. Eufaula had no seniors and just two starters back from consecutive semifinal trips and outhit Bethel 5-3. Colbert was our Newcomer of the Year.
5. Muskogee, 2009
In a tough 6A and an eight-team state format, the Roughers (18-15) had freshman Archie Bradley, who would eventually transfer to Broken Arrow and end up the seventh pick in the 2012 MLB draft. It also had current MHS coach John Singler.
Bradley, the All-Phoenix Newcomer that year, walked three batters in a three-run first then after a run in the second finished with 4 1/3 innings of hitless ball, but the Roughers, outhitting Santa Fe 5-3, lost in the first round. They beat Moore 9-4 in a game that went to midnight that same day, then lost to Union 11-9, rallying with five runs in the sixth on Singler’s three-run double and Dre Hamilton’s two-run homer. Singler had another double to close out the scoring.
How good was 6A? Nine Roughers went on to play college ball.
6. Hilldale, 2004
It was the first state tournament trip for Hilldale (27-8) since 1982. It would not end with Joseph Liles’ third straight complete game, after having thrown two for wins on Thursday and Saturday going into the delayed finale on Monday. Hilldale went with No. 2 starter, previously undefeated Jeff Breedlove. Breedlove, who would wind up in the Mariners organization for a short stint, pitched five innings for Hilldale in the 7-1 loss to Skiatook — which was due, having made its third state tournament in a row. He allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits. Liles, who played at Connors State, took over in the sixth inning. He faced seven batters and allowed one hit.
7.Oktaha, 2021-22
Had it not been for OSU-bound Kyler Proctor, Oktaha might well have won two state titles this past year. All that was in their way was the right-hander, who in the spring stymied the Tigers on three hits over six innings then came on to get a one-pitch final out with the bases loaded, winning 7-3. Proctor retired Tyler Allen, who had two of the three hits off the right-hander, on a shot back at him that he handled himself on a run to first.
It was a repeat act of the fall. Proctor didn’t answer the call in the top of the seventh, but came in to finish it with a strikeout of Hunter Dearman with two in scoring position, then led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off home run. Oktaha was 30-8 in the spring after going 33-4 in the fall.
8. Eufaula, 2011
This is where pitch-counts instead of innings thrown might have made a difference — or if scheduling protocol had been like it was the previous year when rain also impacted things.
First, a questionable call on an out at third led to four Verdigris runs in a 8-2 3A championship game loss. But the Ironheads had run dry on mound weapons. Brady Colbert (16-1) had a two-hitter in the quarterfinals against Chandler on Friday but had to throw a full seven innings. The semifinals and finals were played Saturday — as compared to the 2010 team that played the title game on Monday after rain pushed the semifinals to Saturday.
Due to a lesser competitive quarterfinal, Verdigris’ Blake Battenfield threw the limit of five innings, which allowed him to finish the semifinal with two innings, thereby making him eligible to go the distance in the title game. He held the Ironheads to five hits. That’s 14 innings in two days to seven between the aces.
Eufaula was 31-4. A three-run walk-off double Garrett Gilley put them in the title game with a 9-8 win over Jones.
9. Fort Gibson, 2009
All-Phoenix MVP Billy Waltrip two-hit Lone Grove in a 10-0 shutout. Waltrip was 9-1 with 118 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings and had three no-hitters. The Tigers lost to Berryhill 1-0 in the semifinals on a no-hitter by Tyler Brown, who one-hit them earlier in the year. Still, the Tigers were 33-5, the second highest single-season win total in the history of the program.
10. Fort Gibson, 2021
The Tigers (33-3) returned to state after a 10-year absence with a squad known for its pressure on the bases. Jaiden Graves scored from third on a wild pitch to beat Kingfisher 3-2 just haver Jaxon Blunt’s double tied the game, all with no outs.
But this team, like the ranked one previously mentioned, were left with some serious what-ifs, and ironically, against the same opponent. With video replay supporting their claim, Fort Gibson was nonetheless denied of an inning-ending double play on Jaxon Blunt’s force out throw at home to catcher Cody Walkingstick, who was ruled to have pivoted off home plate on his throw to first for the out there. The game was extended and Verdigris won 5-4.
OSU commit Weston Rouse (9-1, 88 strikeouts) was the area’s MVP.
Honorable mention
Vian, 2013
Dan Weer’s single to left with no outs scored Rylee Simon with the winning run, sending the Wolverines to a dramatic 8-7 Class 3A semifinal victory against the Marlow Outlaws at Edmond Santa Fe High School’s diamond on Friday.
Rylee Simon, who was hitless in three previous at-bats, shot a 1-2 delivery by Coffman over centerfielder Kelby Richardson’s head to the wall to lead off the seventh. Vian (34-3) would go on to lose 7-1 to Verdigris.
Checotah, 2014
Minor leaguer Caleb Knight led the Wildcats into a season-ending bind. The semifinal against Dewey fell on graduation night. Knight was the starter on the mound and also the valedictorian whose speech had to be recorded. Knight would pitch into the seventh leading 3-1 and after hitting back-to-back batters, gave way to the bullpen which gave up seven runs and bowed out in the semifinals, 8-3. Checotah was 29-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.