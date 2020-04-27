Twitter pollS

Do you believe at this point the HS football season in Oklahoma will go on as scheduled this fall?

• Yes

• No

• Vote at https://twitter.com/SportsMuskogee

 

What do you see as the outcome of the 2020 college football season?

• Will go on as scheduled

• Will be cancelled

• Start later in fall

• Start in January

• Vote at https://bit.ly/2YavhWQ

 

To be able to vote, “follow” our Twitter page, @Sportsmuskogee. Deadline to vote is noon Wednesday.

