Twitter pollS
Do you believe at this point the HS football season in Oklahoma will go on as scheduled this fall?
• Yes
• No
• Vote at https://twitter.com/SportsMuskogee
What do you see as the outcome of the 2020 college football season?
• Will go on as scheduled
• Will be cancelled
• Start later in fall
• Start in January
• Vote at https://bit.ly/2YavhWQ
To be able to vote, “follow” our Twitter page, @Sportsmuskogee. Deadline to vote is noon Wednesday.
