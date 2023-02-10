Baseball

• Muskogee Youth Baseball Association signups at Love-Hatbox. Go to the Love-Hatbox Sports Complex page on Facebook for information.

• Hilldale Baseball First Pitch Spaghetti dinner, Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m. at Hilldale High School cafeteria. Adults $10, kids $5. 

MMA

• River City Fights, Feb. 11, Muskogee Civic Center featuring Alfred Walker vs. Chuka Willis. Admission $30, VIP seating $55.

 

Running

• Okie Half Marathon, March 11, 7:45 a.m., Hatbox Events Center. Register online at okiehalf.com.

 

Softball

• Green Country Girls Softball Association; Coaches meeting Feb. 23, Eastside Community Church on Peak Boulevard. Registration, $75 per child 6-12, $475 per team. League fees are due April 6. For more info, go to Green Country Girls Softball Association on Facebook.

