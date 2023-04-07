Basketball
• Bill Muse Cowboy summer basketball camp at Connors State for boys and girls is July 10-13. Shooting camp is July 14 and 15. Register by June 15 to get a FREE basketball. For more information call (918) 463 -6276
Football
• Kam Curl Football Camp, 10 a.m. July 1, Muskogee High School Football Stadium, Ages 10-18. Register at Instagram @kamcurlfbcamp.
Running
• Azalea Run 5K and Fun Run, 8 a.m. April 8, Honor Heights Park. Cost starts at $27.50 through April 3 for 5K and $20 through April 3 for the Fun Run. Sign up at runsignup.com and enter Azalea Run when prompted.
Got an Item? Things to Do runs Thursday and weekends in print and continuously online. Send entries to sports@muskogeephoenix.com, mail to 214 Wall Street, Muskogee 74401, or bring by the Phoenix anytime Monday through Friday.
