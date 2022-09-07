Golf

• Women’s All-Pro Tour arrives at Muskogee Golf Club for the  Lake Area United Way Tournament Sept. 27-30. Openings available to play in the Pro-Am scheduled for Sept. 27.  Sponsorships are also available. Register at lake-area-united-way.perfectgolfevent.com or outreach@lakeareaunitedway.org. 

• Oktaha Tiger Golf Classic, Fountainhead Golf Course, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. with 7 a.m. registration. Entry fee: $100. Two-person alternate shot. Pebble Beach vacation for hole in one on 18. Hole sponsorships: $100 per hole. Register with Coach Terry Elam at telam@oktahaschool.com or (918) 616-4094. Deadline: Oct. 10.

Miscellaneous

• Muskogee Roughers Swim Team Supply Drive for Muskogee Animal Shelter, Sept. 6-16. Food, treats, bowls, toys, blankets, towels, litter (box),  flea and tick treatments. Drop off at Muskogee Swim and Fitness.

Tennis

• Dice Dawson Tennis Tournament's 32nd edition, 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Spaulding Park. No entry fee, show at start to be bracketed.
 
 

Got an Item? Things to Do runs Thursday and weekends in print and continuously online. Send entries by fax to (918) 687-6270, mail to 214 Wall Street, Muskogee 74401, bring by the Phoenix anytime Monday through Friday,  or email it to sports@muskogeephoenix.com.

