Football
• Rougher Village season tickets for Muskogee High football are on sale. Price per ticket is $50 and can be bought cash-only weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at the Muskogee Athletic Office located inside the main entrance of Muskogee High School.
Golf
• Women’s All-Pro Tour arrives at Muskogee Golf Club for the Lake Area United Way Sept. 27-30. Openings available to play in the Pro-Am scheduled for Sept. 27. Sponsorships are also available. Register at lake-area-united-way.perfectgolfevent.com or outreach@lakeareaunitedway.org.
MMA
• MMA Summer Bash, 7 p.m. Aug. 27 featuring Alfred “Freight Train” Walker and Chuka “The Lion” Willis as featured match of MMA card. Tickets starting at $25. Tickets online at Ticketstorm.com.
Volleyball
• Victory Volleyball League, girls in grades 3-6, $60 per player, practice Tuesdays starting Sept. 6, games on Saturdays, Sept. 17 to Oct. 29, at First Baptist Church Muskogee. Register at fbcmuskogee.org or in person at the church by 5 p.m. Sept. 2. (918) 682-2301.
