Basketball
• Bill Muse Cowboy summer basketball camp at Connors State for boys and girls is July 10-13. Shooting camp is July 14 and 15. Register by June 15 to get a FREE basketball. For more information call (918) 463 -6276
Football
• Kam Curl Football Camp, 10 a.m. July 1, Muskogee High School Football Stadium, Ages 10-18. Register at Instagram @kamcurlfbcamp.
