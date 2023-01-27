MMA
• River City Fights, Feb. 11, Muskogee Civic Center featuring Alfred Walker vs. Chuka Willis. Admission $30, VIP seating $55.
Rodeo
• Bull Riders Inc. National Finals 8-10 p.m., Jan. 27-28. Adults: $15. Kids 10-under, $10. Reserved box seats $25. Arena tables, $50 per seat. Ticket info by phone: (918) 684-6363 or at muskogeeciviccenter.com. For more info: (918) 822-3621.
Running
• Cupid Shuffle 5K, Fort Gibson, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. First United Methodist Church, Fort Gibson. $25 fun run, $30 5K. Online registration at runsignup.com, enter Fort Gibson Cupid Shuffle.
• Okie Half Marathon, March 11, 7:45 a.m., Hatbox Events Center. Register online at okiehalf.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.