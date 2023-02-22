Baseball

• Muskogee Youth Baseball Association signups at Love-Hatbox through Feb. 27. Cost is 45 for ages 4-5, 6-8 is $75 and 10s and up is $85. Go to the Love-Hatbox Sports Complex page on Facebook for more information.

• Hilldale Baseball First Pitch Spaghetti dinner, Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m. at Hilldale High School cafeteria. Adults $10, kids $5. 

Running

• Okie Half Marathon, March 11, 7:45 a.m., Hatbox Events Center. Register online at okiehalf.com.

 

Softball

• Green Country Girls Softball Association; Registration, $75 per child 6-12, $475 per team. League fees are due April 6. For more info, go to Green Country Girls Softball Association on Facebook.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video