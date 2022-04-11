Auto racing

• Okie Raceway Park at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex, noon, May 28. $500 buy in for Run What You Brung, $250 for Big Tire, $150 for True Street, Daily Driver Pro, $100. Daily Driver, $100. Tailgate: $150. Other details involving specs at Okie Raceway Park’s page on Facebook.

Basketball

• Bill Muse Cowboy Basketball Camp at Connors State College is July 11-14 for individual skills is coed. Shooting camp is July 15-16 for boys and girls. Register by June 15 and receive a free basketball. For brochure and more information call (918) 463-6231.

Boxing

• First Heat Wave, an MMA event featuring Muskogee’s Alfred Walker and Bellator veteran Daniel Carey. Other fights TBD. Tickets $50 VIP, $25 general admission in advance ($30 at door). Tickets at ticketstorm.com. Enter First Heat Wave on events.

Rodeo

• Bull Riders Inc., Rodeo: USA vs. Mexico, Celebrating Cinco De Mayo, Friday-Saturday, April 29-30, Muskogee Civic Center. General admission $15, kids 10-under, $10. Box seats, $25. Tickets in advance at ticketstorm.com. Enter BRI Rodeo USA vs Mexico.

 

Got an Item? The Sports Calendar runs Thursday and weekends in print and continuously online. Send entries by fax to (918) 687-6270, mail to 214 Wall Street, Muskogee 74401, bring by the Phoenix anytime Monday through Friday, message us on our Muskogee Phoenix Sports Facebook page, or email it to sports@muskogeephoenix.com.

