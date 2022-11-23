Basketball
* Bill Muse Cowboy winter basketball camp for boys and girls teaching shooting and offensive skills, Dec. 17-18. Register by Dec 1 for a free basketball. For brochure call (918) 463-6231.
MMA
• Muskogee Civic Center & River City Promotions presents RCF4 on Dec. 2. Tickets starting at $25. VIP seats available. Purchase online at ticketstorm.com.
Running
• Twinkle Run, 5 p.m., Nov. 26, 115 S. Main Street, downtown Wagoner. Holiday outfits welcome. Cost for 5K is $25 before Nov. 14, $30 to Nov. 25, $35 on race day, Fun Run, $20 until Nov. 15, $25 to Nov. 26 and $30 on race day. More info or register at runsignup.com/twinklerun.
• Garden of Lights Run, 4:30 p.m., Dec. 3, Honor Heights Park, 5K and Fun Run plus Costume Contest. Cost $25 until Nov. 20, $30 after. $20 for fun run, $25 after Nov. 20 and $5 extra on both the day of the races. More details at runsignup.com/gol.
Got an Item? Things to Do runs Thursday and weekends in print and continuously online. Send entries by fax to (918) 687-6270, mail to 214 Wall Street, Muskogee 74401, bring by the Phoenix anytime Monday through Friday, or email it to sports@muskogeephoenix.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.