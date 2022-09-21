Auto racing
• Battle on the Blacktop, Okie Raceway Park at Hatbox. General admission tickets and pit passes can be purchased online or in person as well.$10,000 payout for Big Tire & $8k for Small Tire (Based on a 28-32 car field). Tickets at tickets.thefoat.com/OkieRacewayPark. and more info to register at Okie Raceway Park on Facebook.
Golf
• Women’s All-Pro Tour arrives at Muskogee Golf Club for the Lake Area United Way Tournament Sept. 27-30. Openings available to play in the Pro-Am scheduled for Sept. 27. Sponsorships are also available. Register at lake-area-united-way.perfectgolfevent.com or outreach@lakeareaunitedway.org.
• Oktaha Tiger Golf Classic, Fountainhead Golf Course, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. with 7 a.m. registration. Entry fee: $100. Two-person alternate shot. Pebble Beach vacation for hole in one on 18. Hole sponsorships: $100 per hole. Register with Coach Terry Elam at telam@oktahaschool.com or (918) 616-4094. Deadline: Oct. 10.
Tennis
