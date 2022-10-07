Golf
• Oktaha Tiger Golf Classic, Fountainhead Golf Course, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. with 7 a.m. registration. Entry fee: $100. Two-person alternate shot. Pebble Beach vacation for hole in one on 18. Hole sponsorships: $100 per hole. Register with Coach Terry Elam at telam@oktahaschool.com or (918) 616-4094. Deadline: Oct. 10.
Running
•Impson Memorial Run, 9 a.m. Oct. 15. 309 West Poplar St. The 5K is $35 and Fun Run $25. Proceeds benefiting the children of Klint and Katie Impson who died in an April 2021 accident on I-40 while taking their children to a soccer tournament. Registration and packet pickup starts at 7:30 a.m.. Go to runsignup.com/impsonrun.
• The Brick.Church Compassion 5K, Oct. 16, at 1302 South York Street. Cost is $35 for 5K and $25 for fun run. At the event, participants will have an opportunity to learn about Compassion International and their child sponsorship program through the FREE audiovisual experience “Journey”. We are offering a 50% discount on any 5k or Fun Run race entry fee for any participant that walks thru this experience. Please register at: https://journey.compassion.com/events/302 and email your registration confirmation to thebrickcompassion@gmail.com for the 50% off coupon code. Info at TheBrick.Church or runsignup.com/compassion5K.
• Sadler Veterans Memorial 5K, Nov.5 at Depot Green downtown. Cost $30 for 5K and $20 for Fun Run, and $30 for 5K and Ruck Challenge, the latter consisting of wearing a 45-pound backpack of gear (men) or 35 pound (women) called a ruck sack Contact Monica Skaggs, (918) 869-1236 or monica.skaggs@roughers.net, or register at runsignup.com/veterans22.
