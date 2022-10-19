Golf
• Oktaha Tiger Golf Classic, Fountainhead Golf Course, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. with 7 a.m. registration. Entry fee: $100. Two-person alternate shot. Pebble Beach vacation for hole in one on 18. Hole sponsorships: $100 per hole. Register with Coach Terry Elam at telam@oktahaschool.com or (918) 616-4094. Deadline: Oct. 10.
MMA
• Muskogee Civic Center & River City Promotions presents RCF4 on Dec. 2. Tickets starting at $25. VIP seats available. Purchase online at ticketstorm.com.
Running
• Sadler Veterans Memorial 5K, Nov.5 at Depot Green downtown. Cost $30 for 5K and $20 for Fun Run, and $30 for 5K and Ruck Challenge, the latter consisting of wearing a 45-pound backpack of gear (men) or 35 pound (women) called a ruck sack Contact Monica Skaggs, (918) 869-1236 or monica.skaggs@roughers.net, or register at runsignup.com/veterans22.
Wrestling
• Lucha Libre, Fenix International Pro Wrestling at Muskogee Civic Center, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. General admission is $20, kids $20.
Got an Item? Things to Do runs Thursday and weekends in print and continuously online. Send entries by fax to (918) 687-6270, mail to 214 Wall Street, Muskogee 74401, bring by the Phoenix anytime Monday through Friday, or email it to sports@muskogeephoenix.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.