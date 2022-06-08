Basketball
• Bill Muse Cowboy Basketball Camp at Connors State College is July 11-14 for individual skills is coed. Shooting camp is July 15-16 for boys and girls. Register by June 15 and receive a free basketball. For brochure and more information call (918) 463-6231.
Football
• Kam Curl Youth Football Camp, 10 a.m. June 25 at Indian Bowl. Curl, a Muskogee High grad playing for the Washington Commanders in the NFL, is offering the free camp to ages 10-18. Register at TinyURL_com/KamCurl.camp. Sponsors also sought.
• Donovan Caldwell 4-man Scramble Scholarship Tournament, 8 a.m. July 16, shotgun start at Cherokee Springs Golf Course, $50 per person, $10,000 hole-in-one. Lunch provided. Muskogee Christian Ministers Union. Contact: (918) 616-3468.
• NSU Golf fundraiser for NSU Athletics, Cherokee Springs Golf Course, June 11-12. Four-person scramble on June 11 starting at 11 a.m., flighted rounds on June 12, starting at 9 a.m. To register, go to goriverhawksgo.com or contact Meghan Mulcahy, (918) 444-3959.
Miscellaneous
• Wagoner High School Hall of Fame will add the the 2011 football team, the first state football championship squad, Kevin Peterson (2012), Micco Charboneau (1991), Johnny Drake, Paul Richardson (1984), Pete Richardson (1983), volleyball and tennis coach Judy Penner, Ronnie Smiles (1973) and Skeeter McNack (1975) at the Hughes Event Center June 18 at 6 p.m.Tickets to the event are $15 and can be purchased at The Locker Room or the Wagoner Athletic Office. For more information contact (918) 485-4518.
Rodeo
