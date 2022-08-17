Football
• Rougher Village season tickets for Muskogee High football will go on sale to general public Aug. 18. Price per ticket is $50 and can be bought cash-only weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at the Muskogee Athletic Office located inside the main entrance of Muskogee High School.
MMA
• MMA Summer Bash, 7 p.m. Aug. 27 featuring Alfred “Freight Train” Walker and Chuka “The Lion” Willis as featured match of MMA card. Tickets starting at $25. Tickets online at Ticketstorm.com.
Running
• Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning Up, Up and Away 5K, 7:30 a.m. Aug. 27 at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex. Early bird registration is $20 through Aug. 7, when an extra $5 will be applied. At the event it will be $30. Fun Run is $15 through Aug. 7 and $20 afterward. Register at Runsignup.com and enter Up, Up and Away 5K.
Volleyball
• Victory Volleyball League, girls in grades 3-6, $60 per player, practice Tuesdays starting Sept. 6, games on Saturdays, Sept. 17 to Oct. 29, at First Baptist Church Muskogee. Register at fbcmuskogee.org or in person at the church by 5 p.m. Sept. 2. (918) 682-2301.
Got an Item? Things to Do runs Thursday and weekends in print and continuously online.
