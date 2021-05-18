Football spring game dates
Hilldale, Friday, 6 p.m.
Fort Gibson: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Muskogee, 6 p.m., May 28 (Old Rougher jerseys sold for $5 and $10 that night.)
Getting familiar
The biggest task this spring at several locations is acquainting all the new faces.
New Muskogee head coach Travis Hill brought in Stigler head coach Chris Risenhoover as his offensive coordinator, former Tulsa Hurricane player and Owasso and Broken Arrow assistant Steve Craver as defensive coordinator, former Broken Arrow assistant Brad Higeons as assistant head coach and linebackers coach, and Prentice Joseph as defensive line coach after serving three seasons as Porter’s head coach.
Rafe Watkins begins his tour of duty with the Warner Eagles. He brings along Josh McMillan from Muskogee, where he served as line coach. Just this past week, he added another member of his former Muskogee staff, John Williams, who will be his defensive coordinator.
While Checotah will look to build around fourth-year running back Dontierre Fisher, who has offers from Memphis, North Texas, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa State, there’s new faces on staff there. Carter Bradley arrives as offensive coordinator, Rusty Harris as defensive coordinator, Cody Hubbard from Hulbert. Bradley was on staff at Muskogee last year and is a former offensive coordinator at Fort Gibson. Harris is back in coaching. He was superintendent at Haskell and former head coach there and at Hulbert, as well as a one-time offensive coordinator at Muskogee. Hubbard was previously a defensive coordinator at Hulbert.
Phil McWilliams was a late hire at Haskell. It’s his first season in a head-coaching capacity after a lengthy tenure on several Hilldale staffs.
Other notes
• Fort Gibson will have third year starter Cole Mahaney back as signal caller. A key loss on both sides of the ball is running back/linebacker Deven Woodworth.
• Wagoner has huge holes to fill with graduation off last year’s Class 4A championship team. It is one of head coach Dale Condict’s biggest retooling tasks since he got there in 2005.
