The pendulum on which the OSSAA’s plans for high school sports seems to swings on the future of the state basketball tournament — and the April 6 scheduled (for now) resumption of school across the state.
That’s an iffy proposition, given the circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, spring sports coaches are faced with their seasons being squeezed no matter what, and are trying to wrap their minds around how any scenario would proceed to complete the slates.
“Everyone knows the big money maker for the OSSAA is the basketball tournaments and I think they’d already have canceled spring sports if there wasn’t still hope for that,” said Fort Gibson boys soccer coach Todd Friend.
“But we’ve got that said that they want to make every effort to do so, and at Fort Gibson I know we want them to make that work. But it also gives the rest of us hope that something can happen in our sports.”
That statement was made by the association on Tuesday, following the announcement of schools not resuming classes until at least April 6.
Fort Gibson’s girls team is, of course, one of the eight Class 4A basketball schools scheduled to play in the 2A-6A state tournaments, which were postponed just hours before last Thursday’s initial first-round games.
Friend and his soccer team are hoping to find their way to their fourth consecutive championship game, having won two of the last three.
But scheduling complications are the primary challenge — what if anything to do with lost games, or the implementation of a revised schedule of district games, or who knows what idea. Having added a Class 3A level this year, making for four classifications, presents an advantage to make any revisions, Friend said.
“Nobody has contacted me about any plan,” said Friend, who is on the advisory board of the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association. “But it we can get back on the sixth, that would mean most every team with a district schedule would have missed one and at the most, two district games. You could work those in and we could even have a week between the end of the regular season and the first playoff games, which is there for any make-up games.
“If we hold all this to district games, I think we could make it work. After the sixth, that would mean taking it into the summer and I don’t know how many would go along with that. Most I think would, but you’d probably have some outliers who wouldn’t.”
Nathan Frisby is in his first season at Hilldale after previous stints at Muskogee and Tahlequah. His team had gotten three games in when everything shut down.
“The OSSAA (officials) says they want to play, but they really haven’t said how it would happen,” he said. “We come back April 6 and I have 12 district games left to play, but there’s a pretty good chance we won’t go back then.
“But if they say it’s a go on April 6, then I think after you get back going you have to focus on district games. You have a few practices, and probably get 10-15 games. Pushing the season into the summer would mess things up but everything is messed up.”
One of those then messed up is spring football, which usually begins the week after all spring sports are completed at a school.
Frisby was asked about that.
“If the summer is an option, everybody take a deep breath,” Frisby said. “Spring football would have to get changed or pushed back. It’s not a sport in and of itself. Adjustments, whatever happens, are going to have to be made by everybody. If there’s a way at all.”
One thing Frisby tried to carry over from previous leadership at Hilldale was a fund-raising tournament, two actually, and one of those was scheduled to be played this coming weekend.
“They made $2,000 to $3,000 in these last year, but we only had 4-5 teams signed up and a lot don’t sign up until the week of (the tournament), then this all happened,” he said of the virus precautions being taken.
“But just like with basketball, if anyone do these now for the sole purpose of making money, I don’t think that’s a good reason to do it. There’s more to this thing. People are dying, people are losing jobs. There’s more important things at stake.”
Muskogee baseball coach Johnny Hutchens echoed Frisby’s concerns about scheduling, but added that a sufficient practice period after almost a month off is just as critical. His last game was April 10. His team was 3-2 after that contest.
“Pitchers, you have to get their arms into some kind of shape. You’d think they’d run every day or throw but given the (social gathering) circumstances, I don’t think that’s feasible to expect that they are doing that,” he said. “Most don’t have cars, their parents work and everyone is being told to stay at home.
“Bare minimum, I’d say 10 days to get ready, at most two weeks. If they are throwing on their own, I’d say a week if that. Plus you’ve got the pitch count rules so you can’t stack too many games into what you do play.”
Given those complications, could some sports be played and others not?
“If I was the OSSAA making that decision, I don’t know if you could go sport by sport because you’re making some mad while another group is fine,” he said. “There’s so many complications, I think that’s why the colleges just shut down everything.”
The virus threat hits home for Friend, who had to undergo a kidney transplant after falling ill in the summer of 2018 and must exercise caution because of immunity issues.
“Did we overreact? Maybe, but I’d rather be safe than sorry at this point,” he said.
Yet hoping for his boys to have a shot, he thinks a fourth state trip would have been very realistic.
“Comparing scores so far, I think we had a shot,” he said. “But I know this, if we do come back, the team that is there at the end is going to be there because of one major factor — conditioning.”
Hutchens noted it’s been quite the three seasons for him at Muskogee.
“I was thinking about this,” he said. “First year, we had the teachers’ strike. Second year, the flooding. This year, a virus. We ought to be prepared for anything after this.”
