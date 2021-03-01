BASEBALL
HILLDALE 10, TAHLEQUAH 2 — Hilldale quickly answered a two-run Tahlequah first, and the Hornets steamrolled the Tigers in their season-opener Monday at the Hornets’ diamond.
Austin Fletcher’s singled in Colby Thompson, who reached on a single after Caden Thompson, who walked, scored on a passed ball to tie the game.
The Hornets then plated six in the fourth.
Caden Thompson’s triple and Colby Thompson’s double each drove in a run, then Caynen David’s two-run single made it 7-2. He would score on a wild pitch after Austin Fletcher’s sacrifice fly scored Kielton Siedlik, who was plunked by a pitch.
By then the Hornets had chased Tate Christian, who was gone after 3 1/2 innings, giving up seven runs.
Siedlik went the distance in the five-inning run rule. He struck out nine and gave up four hits.
Alex Rowland ended it for him with a run-scoring double for Hilldale.
Both Thompsons and Fletcher had two hits in three plate appearances, Caden Thompson’s coming in one less at bat due to a walk on one of his trips.
The Hornets (1-0) don’t play again until Thursday when they host Vian.
PONCA CITY 6-5, MUSKOGEE 4-2 — On the road to open the season, the Roughers led game one 3-1 when Ponca got to Pryce Jackson for three of the four runs surrendered in the sixth. Dale Grant gave up an unearned run in relief on an error by Charles Mason at first.
Mason (2-for-3) along with Jackson and Antonio Zapata (both 2-for-4) led the offense, which was edged in the hit department 11-9. Jackson doubled home a run in the seventh, but the Roughers stranded two runners.
A two-run error by right fielder Jarrett Crawford in the third allowed two runs in a three-run third after MHS had taken a 2-0 lead.
Ben Fullbright threw 3 2/3 innings,allowed four runs on three hits and walked three. Grant was 2-for-2 and Zapata again was 2-for-4 as the Roughers, who aren't scheduled to play again until Monday against Tulsa Washington, outhit the Wildcats 8-5.
CHECOTAH 6, MULDROW 3— The Wildcats didn’t raise a bat to break a 3-3 tie, scoring with bases-loaded walks to Clancy Campbell, Kayson Flud and Colten Barnett in the sixth.
Brock Butler (2-for-4) was the lone multi-hit batsman for the Wildcats, who had six hits in all.
Butler and Zac Mullen combined on a three-hitter, striking out 12. Mullen got the win in relief, giving up one hit.
PORTER 18, CHELSEA 1 — It was a three-inning no-hitter for Brandon Welch, who struck out seven but allowed six walks in the Pirates’ opener. Cole Phillips was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in five runs, Mason Plunk was 3-for-3.
SOCCER
FORT GIBSON OPENER CANCELED — The Tigers and Lady Tigers’ originally scheduled games against Noah were canceled. Fort Gibson will open at home Thursday against Cascia Hal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.