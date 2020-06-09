The All-Star Circuit of Champions has been called off for Tuesday night.
Outlaw Motor Speedway made the announcement shortly after 4 p.m.
The post on its Facebook page:
"This decision was made SOLELY BY ALL STAR SERIES!!!! They stated that the wind is to high..! They leased outlaw motor speedway from the clay family, so further more neither the clay family or the Hahn family had so say so over this decision!! We will be back racing this Friday night!"
It was originally rained out Saturday.
All tickets will be refunded, track offiicials said. Mail your ticket stub/proof of purchase from MyRacePass (if you pre-purchased) to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa 74112. Please remember to include your name, address, and phone number.
