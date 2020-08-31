Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.