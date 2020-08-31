Isaiah Givens for now, could be called the Lone Ranger.
Of Muskogee’s four key pieces to a 2020 football puzzle, Givens, for now, is the only one standing. Caleb Webb’s knee or hamstring injury — the exact situation is not yet totally clear — put him where both Ty Williams and Darian Davis are.
Williams, the Oklahoma State commit at safety who also plays quarterback for the team, is out until at least the first of district play with a hamstring injury. Davis, the linebacker whose separated shoulder did not hold up through protection in early contact, is out for the year. Webb has a deep bruise and swelling, but no tear, his dad, Terrell Webb, said late Monday after a doctor visit earlier in the day.
Last Friday, Givens played what Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins called the most complete two-way game he’s seen here. Givens had 11 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown and 18 tackles moving from safety — where he was to play alongside Williams — to shore up the linebacker corps minus Webb.
“At one point the other night we had three freshmen and three sophomores on defense that had no experience whatsoever. Then our best defensive player moved from safety to linebacker, so he’s now out of position. So basically we had two kids with any experience at all where they were at,” Watkins said.
Givens tries not to think like the masked man on the white horse, but for now his importance is extreme.
“I don’t think of myself that way, I just go out there and try to make plays,” he said. “I may be the only returning starter now (but on defense at safety) but other than that, it’s fine. I’ve just got to do my job and be a leader.”
He went full-time on defense and rested some on offense, spelled by sophomore Brandon Tolbert. Tolbert had 58 yards on 15 carries in the 20-13 loss to Bishop McGuinness.
In a world he could create, Watkins might well insert Givens full-time in the offensive backfield.
“I know he loves defense, but he’s a running back,” Watkins said. “If he didn’t play defense for us, you could give him the ball 25 times and he’d be a 200-yard guy every night.
“He slashes, he cuts, he just keeps his knees churning. He reminds me of Adrian Peterson the way he runs.”
Givens thought of another successful NFL back, maybe not career-wise, but on fantasy lists, certainly.
“I’d say more like Alvin Kamara,” he said. “I take pride in having good balance. You hit me and I’ll try to catch it and redirect by getting my foot planted.”
The junior who already has some interest from TCU and North Texas sees himself as more flexible than just two spots — well, three, now that he’s moved down from safety to the mid-level at linebacker.
“I’ll probably go defense, a corner, safety or linebacker, but I think I could turn into a slot receiver,” he said. “Right now, I want to be able to go all game. I’m trying to get in shape to do that. It was just way hot last week and I was losing water like crazy and at times and my shoulder pads felt heavy. Every chance I had I took my helmet off.
I haven’t played both sides like I did last week, but I can get used to it.”
That’s the kind of attitude a leader has, and he is becoming that, even though Watkins is still leaning heavily on his seniors, even the injured ones.
“I want the urgency of a senior,” Watkins said. “Even with those who are out, they can encourage while they’re out. I want to see how their mentality is, how they respond.”
With so much youth, mistakes were made. But the talent is there, it’s young, and it’s capable of some major growth.
“It’s there if they want it,” Watkins said. “I’ve talked to them about Cardale Jones being a third-string quarterback who stepped in and won a national championship for Ohio State (in 2014). You never know when it’s your time, but you can control how you approach it.”
Givens’ thoughts?
“Any team should grow each week,” he said. “If you kind of plateau you don’t get better. So I figure if you take anything from a loss you should see what you did wrong, what plays you did wrong. I take losses as lessons so you definitely learn something.
“I’ve been playing since I was a freshman and never really thought I’d be in a leadership role, but it hit me last game,” he said. “I’ve got to step up now and be a factor in that way.”
Notes
• Watkins said that with Williams remaining out at quarterback, both junior Walker Eaton and sophomore Walker Newton would share reps this week before traveling to Bentonville (Ark.) West on Friday. Eaton was 5-of-11 for 133 yards and a touchdown last week. “He throws well. His issues were really in terms of holding the ball too long,” Watkins said. “ He was not wanting to make a mistake and he didn’t, but if you take a sack it’s better than an interception. At the same time, you don’t want a sack either.”
Newton is not the passer than Eaton was, Watkins said, but he’s a better runner. “Eaton will likely be our starter but if they get to blitzing a lot we may make a move. We’ll wait and see how it goes but both will get reps,” the coach said.
• Watkins said a potential gem has been found in Rahiem Payne, a senior speedster who at receiver will allow the offense to stretch the field. “We haven’t had that since Speedy,” Watkins said, referring to Diante Crutchfield (2017). “Speedy was a little stronger and could handle go or post routes. With Rahiem we’ve added crossing routes and other stuff. He’s the more complete receiver.”
• Bentonville West lost 50-23 to Broken Arrow on Saturday in a game televised on ESPN. The Wolverines had scored 17 unanswered points to pull to within 29-23 when their defense caused a fumble at the West 12, rolling among three Tigers before being scooped and taken into the end zone late in the third quarter.
West quarterback Dalton McDonald had 283 yards on 24-of-37 passing and added 14 carries for 75 yards, while Stephen Dyson caught 15 of those passes for 182 yards. McDonald was intercepted twice. West had a slight 458-445 advantage in total offense but also suffered four turnovers, including two fumbles after the receiver had enough yardage for the first down.
In McDonald, it will be the second running quarterback Muskogee has faced, but one directing a hurry-up offense, a contrast to McGuinness’ approach.
“The difference in quarterbacks is McDonald can throw,” Watkins said. “That Dyson kid set a school record Saturday. It’s only a six-year-old school, but that’s still a lot of catches.”
• West opened its first season, 2016, with Muskogee as its home opener. That year, the Roughers reached the Class 6AII semifinals. They won that game, 62-13. West was mostly sophomores that year. One year later, West knocked off Muskogee at Indian Bowl, 43-35 and has been a dominant Arkansas 7A power ever since. They are coached by one-time Muskogee assistant Bryan Pratt, who went to West from McAlester.
“They’ve got huge numbers (99 are listed on the roster),” Watkins said. “The good news is defensively they run a 3-4 like 90 percent of those who we see, so we’re familiar with the look. We knew before all the injuries this would be a tough one. Our focus will be on us. We’ve got three weeks before district to grow and get healthy.”
• Muskogee will be open next week before wrapping up non-district at Coweta.
