Fort Gibson’s 16th consecutive girls state tournament trip will begin the same way the 15th did.
The No. 3 Lady Tigers (25-3) will take on No. 5 Victory Christian (21-4) in first-round quarterfinal action Thursday, with tipoff at 7 p.m. at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany.
Victory won last year’s quarterfinal 36-24 at Mustang. The two teams met in the finals of the Inola Tournament and Victory won 58-41.
Rankings were last posted Feb. 3.
None of the other matchups involving area teams are repeats.
In Class 3A boys, No. 9 Sequoyah (22-7) draws No. 2 Roland (23-3) in the first round at Oklahoma City University in a 7 p.m. contest. On the girls side, Eufaula and Sequoyah are featured in the afternoon session at the Fairgrounds. No. 9 Eufaula (25-4), which won three straight consolation games to get their first state trip since 1993, and No. 2 Jones (26-1) begin the day at 2 p.m. with No. 1 Sequoyah (26-1), looking for its third title in four seasons, taking on No. 8 Comanche (25-5) at 3:30 p.m. The two would then split ways if they win in semifinal action on Friday.
Sequoyah’s squads are making their eighth consecutive state trips.
Championship games are Saturday at Jim Norick Arena on the Fairgrounds.
4A girls
At Southern Nazarene, Bethany
Thursday
No. 9 Tuttle (23-5) vs. Classen SAS (23-3), 2 p.m.
No. 1 Anadarko (26-1) vs. No. 10 Newcastle (18-9), 3:30 p.m.
No. 5 Victory Christian (21-4) vs. No. 3 Fort Gibson (25-3), 7 p.m.
No. 4 Weatherford (24-3) vs. No. 11 Grove (23-3), 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Victory-FTG winner vs. Tuttle-Classen SAS winner, 6:30 p.m.
Anadarko-Newcastle winner vs. Weatherford-Grove winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday at Fairgrounds
Friday’s winners, 2 p.m.
3A boys
at Oklahoma City University
Thursday
No. 7 Oklahoma Christian (18-9) vs. No. 1 Millwood (17-10), 2 p.m.
No. 8 Adair (23-4) vs. No. 3 Star-Spencer (21-5), 3:30 p.m.
No. 2 Roland (23-3) vs. No. 9 Sequoyah (22-7), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Crossings Christian (23-4) vs. No. 10 Perry (22-5), 8:30 p.m.
At Fairgrounds
Friday
Okla. Christian-Millwood vs. Adair-Spencer, 9 a.m.
Roland-Sequoyah winner vs. Crossings-Perry winner, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
Friday’s winners, 10:30 a.m.
3A girls
At Fairgrounds
Thursday
No. 9 Eufaula (25-4) vs. No. 2 Jones (26-1), 2 p.m.
No. 1 Sequoyah (26-1) vs. No. 8 Comanche (25-5), 3:30 p.m.
No. 3 Millwood (22-4) vs. No. 7 Christian Heritage (21-8), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Alva (26-2) vs. No. 4 Adair (22-4), 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Sequoyah-Comanche winner vs. Alva-Adair winner, 6 p.m.
Millwood-C. Heritage winner vs. Eufaula-Jones winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Friday’s winners, 5:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.