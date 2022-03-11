Class 6A

Boys

BTW  Edmond North 76, Tulsa Washington 69

Moore 65, Santa Fe 55

Championship: Moore vs. BTW, 7:45 p.m., Lloyd Noble

 

GIRLS

Bixby 35, Union 34

Edmond North 55, Sand Springs 35

Championship: Bixby vs. Edmond North, noon, Lloyd Noble

 

Class 5A 

BOYS

T. Memorial 75, Southeast 50

Del City 52, Carl Albert 40

Championship: Memorial vs. Del City, 1:45 p.m., Lloyd Noble

GIRLS

El Reno 59, Sapulpa 50

McAlester 56, Tulsa Rogers 40

Championship: El Reno vs. McAlester, 6 p.m., Lloyd Noble

 

 

Class 4A

BOYS

Kingfisher 39, Crossings Christian 36

Victory Christian 54, Weatherford 51

Championship: Kingfisher vs. Victory, 5 p.m., Fairgrounds

GIRLS

Tuttle 62, Weatherford 37

Classen SAS 62, Holland Hall 46

Championship: Tuttle vs. Classen SAS, 11:45 a.m., Fairgrounds

 

Class 3A

BOYS

Community Christian 66, Oklahoma Christian 59

Millwood 44, Marlow 42

Championship: Community Christian vs Millwood, 1:15 p.m., Fairgrounds

GIRLS

Jones 51, Perry 33

Idabel 58, Lincoln Christian 50

Championship: Idabel vs. Jones, 8:30 p.m., Fairgrounds

 

Class 2A

BOYS

Dale 66l Silo 37

Cashion 57, Morrison 37

Championship: Dale vs Cashion, 6:45 p.m., Fairgrounds

GIRLS

Howe 49, Hooker 32

Pocola 63, Dale 62

Championship: Howe vs. Pocola, 10 a.m., Fairgrounds

 

 

 

 

