Class 6A
Boys
BTW Edmond North 76, Tulsa Washington 69
Moore 65, Santa Fe 55
Championship: Moore vs. BTW, 7:45 p.m., Lloyd Noble
GIRLS
Bixby 35, Union 34
Edmond North 55, Sand Springs 35
Championship: Bixby vs. Edmond North, noon, Lloyd Noble
Class 5A
BOYS
T. Memorial 75, Southeast 50
Del City 52, Carl Albert 40
Championship: Memorial vs. Del City, 1:45 p.m., Lloyd Noble
GIRLS
El Reno 59, Sapulpa 50
McAlester 56, Tulsa Rogers 40
Championship: El Reno vs. McAlester, 6 p.m., Lloyd Noble
Class 4A
BOYS
Kingfisher 39, Crossings Christian 36
Victory Christian 54, Weatherford 51
Championship: Kingfisher vs. Victory, 5 p.m., Fairgrounds
GIRLS
Tuttle 62, Weatherford 37
Classen SAS 62, Holland Hall 46
Championship: Tuttle vs. Classen SAS, 11:45 a.m., Fairgrounds
Class 3A
BOYS
Community Christian 66, Oklahoma Christian 59
Millwood 44, Marlow 42
Championship: Community Christian vs Millwood, 1:15 p.m., Fairgrounds
GIRLS
Jones 51, Perry 33
Idabel 58, Lincoln Christian 50
Championship: Idabel vs. Jones, 8:30 p.m., Fairgrounds
Class 2A
BOYS
Dale 66l Silo 37
Cashion 57, Morrison 37
Championship: Dale vs Cashion, 6:45 p.m., Fairgrounds
GIRLS
Howe 49, Hooker 32
Pocola 63, Dale 62
Championship: Howe vs. Pocola, 10 a.m., Fairgrounds
