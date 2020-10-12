Hilldale’s opener in its ninth consecutive trip to the Class 4A state tournament will be an 11 a.m. tilt with Cushing, at USA Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.
The teams have not met this year.
They have faced mutual opponents
Hilldale (21-8) beat Inola 11-1 on Sept. 3 and by the same score on Sept. 21, about a month after Cushing (25-9) beat Inola 7-6 in its own Fall Classic.
Bixby fell to Cushing on Oct. 5. Hilldale lost to Bixby 4-0 on Sept. 15.
The winner of Hilldale-Cushing gets Lone Grove (30-2) or Bristow (20-10) at 11 a.m. Friday. The opposite bracket has Tuttle (28-9) going against Broken Bow (27-8) and Skiatook (25-9) against Tecumseh (33-6).
The Hornets beat Bristow 9-1 on Sept. 26 and lost 4-1 to Lone Grove in the Durant Tournament on Sept. 18.
Skiatook and Bristow were 1-2 in District 4A-8, ahead of Cleveland, which Hilldale no-hit 10-0 to advance to state. Hilldale was champs of 4A-6 and Cushing was tops in 4A-1. Lone Grove, Tuttle, Tecumseh and Tuttle all come in as champs of their respective districts.
The championship is set for noon Friday.
All 4A games will be on the main field of the venue.
Roughers volleyball region serves up tonight
Jenks, Union, Sand Springs and the Roughers are in the regional at Jenks that starts Tuesday.
The Roughers (9-18) get No. 4 Jenks (23-8) in one first-round match, at 4:30 p.m. The winners of that battle and Sand Springs (19-14) and Union (15-10) will meet for a state berth.
Muskogee lost in three sets to Jenks and Union and went four in a loss to Sand Springs.
