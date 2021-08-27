Balko 52, Buffalo 0
Bethany 27, Jones 14
Bixby 69, Mansfield Timberview, Texas 14
Broken Arrow 42, Mansfield Legacy, Texas 13
Cache 12, El Reno 6
Canton 54, Okeene 6
Cascia Hall 28, Victory Christian 13
Central High 31, Paoli 14
Chelsea 44, Porter 0
Chickasha 51, Altus 7
Choctaw 66, Beacon Hill, Va. 0
Coweta 35, McGuinness 28
Crossings Christian School 23, Community Christian 6
Deer Creek 35, Edmond North 7
Dewar 57, Southwest Covenant 8
Duncan 27, Wellington, Texas 16
Elk City 35, Pampa, Texas 28
Elmore City 58, Konawa 6
Empire 62, Wellston 12
Enid 35, Putnam City 28
Fairview 48, Hobart 15
Greenwood, Ark. 63, Muskogee 21
Gruver, Texas 38, Texhoma 14
Guthrie 33, Shawnee 0
Hennessey 27, Crescent 14
Hinton 28, Walters 12
Holland Hall 36, FW All Saints, Texas 17
Hollis 54, Boise City 38
Idabel 39, Foreman, Ark. 0
Inola 29, Sequoyah-Claremore 28
Jay 46, Adair 42
Jenks 20, Mansfield Summit, Texas 14, OT
Laverne 46, Cherokee 0
Lincoln Christian 52, Beggs 14
Lindsay 20, Pauls Valley 7
Locust Grove 18, Morris 0
Lone Grove 40, Purcell 7
Madill 46, Tishomingo 8
Maud 48, Depew 0
Maysville 34, Bray-Doyle 12
McAlester 39, Broken Bow 7
McKinney Boyd, Texas 37, Midwest City 0
McLoud 52, OKC Classen Adv. 14
Meeker 20, Stroud 8
Metro Christian 41, Checotah 21
Miami 30, Dewey 24
Moore 32, Edmond Memorial 13
Newcastle 40, Cleveland 0
North Rock Creek 12, Heavener 6, OT
Oaks 52, Copan 8
Oklahoma Christian School 28, Christian Heritage Academy 12
Oklahoma Union 42, Nowata 0
Owasso 45, Edmond Santa Fe 22
Pawhuska 55, Perry 21
Perkins-Tryon 48, Chisholm 0
Pilot Point, Texas 30, Plainview 28
Pocola 20, Wilburton 19
Pond Creek-Hunter 30, Sharon-Mutual 26
Poteau 35, Bishop Kelley 28
Prague 52, Luther 14
Quapaw 20, Chouteau-Mazie 6
Rejoice Christian School 34, Cashion 27
Ringling 48, Atoka 0
Sayre 13, Cordell 6
Shattuck 50, Tipton 26
Sperry 40, Mannford 15
Stigler 26, Sallisaw 19
Tulsa East Central 54, Western Heights 0
Tulsa Rogers 49, Okmulgee 22
Turpin 56, Beaver 8
Tuttle 28, Sulphur 0
Union 48, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Texas 20
Vian 37, Gravette, Ark. 0
WF City View, Texas 26, Frederick 20, OT
Watonga 20, Thomas Fay Custer 9
Waynoka 56, Waukomis 36
Webbers Falls 26, Prue 22
Welch 46, Wilson-Henryetta 0
Westville 40, Hulbert 0
Wilson 42, Cyril 8
