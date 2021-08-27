Balko 52, Buffalo 0

Bethany 27, Jones 14

Bixby 69, Mansfield Timberview, Texas 14

Broken Arrow 42, Mansfield Legacy, Texas 13

Cache 12, El Reno 6

Canton 54, Okeene 6

Cascia Hall 28, Victory Christian 13

Central High 31, Paoli 14

Chelsea 44, Porter 0

Chickasha 51, Altus 7

Choctaw 66, Beacon Hill, Va. 0

Coweta 35, McGuinness 28

Crossings Christian School 23, Community Christian 6

Deer Creek 35, Edmond North 7

Dewar 57, Southwest Covenant 8

Duncan 27, Wellington, Texas 16

Elk City 35, Pampa, Texas 28

Elmore City 58, Konawa 6

Empire 62, Wellston 12

Enid 35, Putnam City 28

Fairview 48, Hobart 15

Greenwood, Ark. 63, Muskogee 21

Gruver, Texas 38, Texhoma 14

Guthrie 33, Shawnee 0

Hennessey 27, Crescent 14

Hinton 28, Walters 12

Holland Hall 36, FW All Saints, Texas 17

Hollis 54, Boise City 38

Idabel 39, Foreman, Ark. 0

Inola 29, Sequoyah-Claremore 28

Jay 46, Adair 42

Jenks 20, Mansfield Summit, Texas 14, OT

Laverne 46, Cherokee 0

Lincoln Christian 52, Beggs 14

Lindsay 20, Pauls Valley 7

Locust Grove 18, Morris 0

Lone Grove 40, Purcell 7

Madill 46, Tishomingo 8

Maud 48, Depew 0

Maysville 34, Bray-Doyle 12

McAlester 39, Broken Bow 7

McKinney Boyd, Texas 37, Midwest City 0

McLoud 52, OKC Classen Adv. 14

Meeker 20, Stroud 8

Metro Christian 41, Checotah 21

Miami 30, Dewey 24

Moore 32, Edmond Memorial 13

Newcastle 40, Cleveland 0

North Rock Creek 12, Heavener 6, OT

Oaks 52, Copan 8

Oklahoma Christian School 28, Christian Heritage Academy 12

Oklahoma Union 42, Nowata 0

Owasso 45, Edmond Santa Fe 22

Pawhuska 55, Perry 21

Perkins-Tryon 48, Chisholm 0

Pilot Point, Texas 30, Plainview 28

Pocola 20, Wilburton 19

Pond Creek-Hunter 30, Sharon-Mutual 26

Poteau 35, Bishop Kelley 28

Prague 52, Luther 14

Quapaw 20, Chouteau-Mazie 6

Rejoice Christian School 34, Cashion 27

Ringling 48, Atoka 0

Sayre 13, Cordell 6

Shattuck 50, Tipton 26

Sperry 40, Mannford 15

Stigler 26, Sallisaw 19

Tulsa East Central 54, Western Heights 0

Tulsa Rogers 49, Okmulgee 22

Turpin 56, Beaver 8

Tuttle 28, Sulphur 0

Union 48, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Texas 20

Vian 37, Gravette, Ark. 0

WF City View, Texas 26, Frederick 20, OT

Watonga 20, Thomas Fay Custer 9

Waynoka 56, Waukomis 36

Webbers Falls 26, Prue 22

Welch 46, Wilson-Henryetta 0

Westville 40, Hulbert 0

Wilson 42, Cyril 8

