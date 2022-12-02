Thursday’s Games
3A championship
Heritage Hall 72, Metro Christian 56
Friday’s Games
6AI championsihip
Bixby 69, Owasso 6
6AII championship
Stillwater 26, Choctaw 21
2A semifinals
Millwood 54, Victory Christian 22
Washington 49, Jones 14
A semifinals
Gore 48, Hominy 12
Fairview 38, Colcord 22
B semifinals
Laverne 52, Velma-Alma 36
Seiling 46, Oklahoma Bible 0
C championship
Tipton 62, Waynoka 36
Saturday’s Games
5A championship
McAlester vs. Carl Albert, 1 p.m., at UCO
4A championship
Wagoner vs. Cushing, 7 p.m., at UCO
