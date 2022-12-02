Thursday’s Games

3A championship

Heritage Hall 72, Metro Christian 56

 

Friday’s Games

6AI championsihip

Bixby 69, Owasso 6

6AII championship

Stillwater 26, Choctaw 21

2A semifinals

Millwood 54, Victory Christian 22

Washington 49, Jones 14

A semifinals

Gore 48, Hominy 12

Fairview 38, Colcord 22

B semifinals

Laverne 52,  Velma-Alma 36

Seiling 46, Oklahoma Bible 0

C championship

Tipton 62, Waynoka 36

 

Saturday’s Games

5A championship

McAlester vs. Carl Albert, 1 p.m., at UCO

4A championship

Wagoner vs. Cushing, 7 p.m., at UCO

