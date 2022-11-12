Friday’s games

Class 6A-I First Round

Broken Arrow 47, Norman 20

Enid 32, Edmond Memorial 27

Owasso 41, Westmoore 7

Jenks 61, Edmond North 7

 

CLASS 6A-II First Round

Booker T. Washington 47, Putnam North 7

Ponca City 35, Tahlequah 7

Sand Springs 31, Putnam City 21

Bartlesville 36, Lawton 30

 

CLASS 5A First Round

Carl Albert 45, MacArthur 7

Coweta 53, Claremore 14

Del City 41, Bishop Kelley 14

Grove 70, Sapulpa 28

Guthrie 17, Elgin 0

McAlester 27, Collinsville 14

McGuinness 46, El Reno 24

Piedmont 60, Midwest City 41

 

CLASS 4A First Round

Blanchard 14, Weatherford 12

Clinton 34, Bethany 27, OT

Cushing 48, Broken Bow 0

Elk City 28, Newcastle 21

Hilldale 32, McLain/TSST 0

Poteau 48, Miami 14

Tuttle 41, Chickasha 7

Wagoner 31, Ada 0

 

CLASS 3A First Round

Cascia Hall 40, Muldrow 6

Heritage Hall 42, Anadarko 14

Kingfisher 28, Lone Grove 27

Lincoln Christian 68, Bristow 19

Metro Christian 41, Pauls Valley 14

Perkins-Tryon 49, Marlow 0

Stigler 34, Holland Hall 27

Verdigris 28, Berryhill 0

 

CLASS 2A First Round

Beggs 48, Rejoice Christian School 28

Chandler 48, Hennessey 16

Community Christian 49, Holdenville 14

Eufaula 14, Henryetta 12

Frederick 12, Davis 6

Idabel 42, Warner 7

Jones 21, Newkirk 20

Kiefer 42, Vinita 26

Lindsay 48, Kingston 27

Millwood 34, Crossings Christian School 29

Oklahoma Christian Academy 24, Luther 12

Prague 34, Hugo 14

Sequoyah-Claremore 48, Sperry 15

Vian 52, Spiro 7

Victory Christian 70, Pawhuska 22

Washington 54, Atoka 7

 

CLASS A First Round

Christian Heritage Academy 28, Stratford 6

Colcord 47, Haskell 0

Commerce 39, Pocola 24

Crescent 46, Dibble 14

Fairview 60, Snyder 0

Gore 63, Fairland 6

Hominy 52, Allen 8

Hooker 48, Apache 16

Mooreland 64, Mangum 19

Quapaw 28, Central Sallisaw 22

Ringling 36, Cashion 12

Stroud 52, Chelsea 14

Tonkawa 61, Mounds 6

Walters 33, Burns Flat-Dill City 0

Woodland 42, Hartshorne 6

Wynnewood 26, Minco 20

 

CLASS B First Round

Caddo 46, Arkoma 0

Covington-Douglas 42, Cyril 22

Dewar 78, Gans 20

Hollis 50, Cherokee 0

Keota 42, Webbers Falls 14

Laverne 62, Pond Creek-Hunter 16

Oklahoma Bible 64, Balko Forgan 22

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 40, Davenport 6

Quinton 54, Welch 6

Regent Prep 55, Summit Christian 0

Ringwood 46, Turpin 24

Seiling 70, Wilson 6

Velma-Alma 50, Canton 0

Waurika 42, Southwest Covenant 24

Weleetka 72, Barnsdall 42

Wetumka 80, Yale 34

 

CLASS C First Round

Maud 60, Oaks 8

Maysville 36, Wilson-Henryetta 30

Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Buffalo 12

Thackerville 54, Coyle 8

Timberlake 62, Geary 6

Tipton 54, Medford 6

Waynoka 46, Ryan 0

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 51, Dustin 28

