Friday’s games
Class 6A-I First Round
Broken Arrow 47, Norman 20
Enid 32, Edmond Memorial 27
Owasso 41, Westmoore 7
Jenks 61, Edmond North 7
CLASS 6A-II First Round
Booker T. Washington 47, Putnam North 7
Ponca City 35, Tahlequah 7
Sand Springs 31, Putnam City 21
Bartlesville 36, Lawton 30
CLASS 5A First Round
Carl Albert 45, MacArthur 7
Coweta 53, Claremore 14
Del City 41, Bishop Kelley 14
Grove 70, Sapulpa 28
Guthrie 17, Elgin 0
McAlester 27, Collinsville 14
McGuinness 46, El Reno 24
Piedmont 60, Midwest City 41
CLASS 4A First Round
Blanchard 14, Weatherford 12
Clinton 34, Bethany 27, OT
Cushing 48, Broken Bow 0
Elk City 28, Newcastle 21
Hilldale 32, McLain/TSST 0
Poteau 48, Miami 14
Tuttle 41, Chickasha 7
Wagoner 31, Ada 0
CLASS 3A First Round
Cascia Hall 40, Muldrow 6
Heritage Hall 42, Anadarko 14
Kingfisher 28, Lone Grove 27
Lincoln Christian 68, Bristow 19
Metro Christian 41, Pauls Valley 14
Perkins-Tryon 49, Marlow 0
Stigler 34, Holland Hall 27
Verdigris 28, Berryhill 0
CLASS 2A First Round
Beggs 48, Rejoice Christian School 28
Chandler 48, Hennessey 16
Community Christian 49, Holdenville 14
Eufaula 14, Henryetta 12
Frederick 12, Davis 6
Idabel 42, Warner 7
Jones 21, Newkirk 20
Kiefer 42, Vinita 26
Lindsay 48, Kingston 27
Millwood 34, Crossings Christian School 29
Oklahoma Christian Academy 24, Luther 12
Prague 34, Hugo 14
Sequoyah-Claremore 48, Sperry 15
Vian 52, Spiro 7
Victory Christian 70, Pawhuska 22
Washington 54, Atoka 7
CLASS A First Round
Christian Heritage Academy 28, Stratford 6
Colcord 47, Haskell 0
Commerce 39, Pocola 24
Crescent 46, Dibble 14
Fairview 60, Snyder 0
Gore 63, Fairland 6
Hominy 52, Allen 8
Hooker 48, Apache 16
Mooreland 64, Mangum 19
Quapaw 28, Central Sallisaw 22
Ringling 36, Cashion 12
Stroud 52, Chelsea 14
Tonkawa 61, Mounds 6
Walters 33, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Woodland 42, Hartshorne 6
Wynnewood 26, Minco 20
CLASS B First Round
Caddo 46, Arkoma 0
Covington-Douglas 42, Cyril 22
Dewar 78, Gans 20
Hollis 50, Cherokee 0
Keota 42, Webbers Falls 14
Laverne 62, Pond Creek-Hunter 16
Oklahoma Bible 64, Balko Forgan 22
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 40, Davenport 6
Quinton 54, Welch 6
Regent Prep 55, Summit Christian 0
Ringwood 46, Turpin 24
Seiling 70, Wilson 6
Velma-Alma 50, Canton 0
Waurika 42, Southwest Covenant 24
Weleetka 72, Barnsdall 42
Wetumka 80, Yale 34
CLASS C First Round
Maud 60, Oaks 8
Maysville 36, Wilson-Henryetta 30
Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Buffalo 12
Thackerville 54, Coyle 8
Timberlake 62, Geary 6
Tipton 54, Medford 6
Waynoka 46, Ryan 0
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 51, Dustin 28
