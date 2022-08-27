Friday’s scores
Ardmore 33, Eisenhower 20
Barnsdall 60, Copan 14
Bentonville West, Ark. 28, Booker T. Washington 7
Bentonville, Ark. 56, Broken Arrow 46
Bethany 37, Jones 26
Bridge Creek 32, Lexington 0
Canadian, Texas 49, Seminole 14
Casady 31, Community Christian 24
Cascia Hall 26, Victory Christian 21
Central 20, McLain/TSST 6
Cherokee 56, Beaver 6
Chickasha 20, El Reno 14
Claremore Christian 36, Foyil 22
Coweta 44, Carl Albert 14
Crescent 7, Mooreland 0
Cyril 36, Corn Bible Academy 0
Deer Creek 49, Edmond North 20
Del City 38, Choctaw 34
Drumright 40, Strother 12
Elk City 36, Altus 7
Empire 8, Rush Springs 0
Gentry, Ark. 41, Westville 8
Gore 60, Wilburton 0
Guthrie 35, Ponca City 23
Hinton 46, Merritt 6
Hominy 57, Kellyville 29
Hugo 20, Dickson 6
Jay 46, Adair 14
Jenks 13, Edmond Santa Fe 10
Ketchum 36, Canadian 0
Laverne 38, Waurika 30
Lincoln Christian 56, Holland Hall 7
Lone Grove 55, Anadarko 26
MacArthur 43, John Marshall 18
Madill 43, Kingston 16
Marietta 21, Valliant 20
Maud 52, Depew 6
Maysville 50, Bray-Doyle 0
McAlester 34, Broken Bow 24
McGuinness 52, Putnam City 17
Miami 21, Dewey 0
Moore 55, Edmond Memorial 35
Muskogee 28, Enid 26
NOAH 43, Morrison 0
Newcastle 38, Cleveland 0
Noble 12, Piedmont 6
OKC Patriots 27, Elmore City 16
Oaks 46, Gans 0
Okeene 20, Pond Creek-Hunter 14
Oklahoma Bible 46, Davenport 0
Olive 40, Bowlegs 22
Oologah 26, Fort Gibson 14
Pauls Valley 21, Lindsay 12
Pawhuska 52, Caney Valley 7
Perry 24, Mannford 13
Pocola 52, Heavener 35
Poteau 24, Bishop Kelley 6
Prague 21, Luther 14
Purcell 40, Alva 34
Quapaw 41, Salina 40
Raton, N.M. 35, Guymon 29
Regent Prep 53, Webbers Falls 6
Rejoice Christian School 49, Cashion 13
Sand Springs 35, Sapulpa 21
Sarcoxie, Mo. 30, Commerce 13
Sayre 49, Cordell 6
Sequoyah-Claremore 55, Inola 7
Southmoore 28, Putnam North 14
Stigler 31, Sallisaw 6
Stillwater 41, Greenwood, Ark. 27
Sunray, Texas 32, Hooker 29
Tuttle 39, Cache 14
Union 57, Westmoore 10
Velma-Alma 54, Destiny Christian 14
Walters 34, Konawa 14
Washington 39, Vian 24
Watonga 50, Thomas Fay Custer 16
Waynoka 48, Balko 14
Welch 50, South Coffeyville 0
Wellington, Texas 8, Frederick 6
Wilson 56, Thackerville 8
Thursday’s scores
Bixby 49, Owasso 14
Timberlake 28, Covington Douglas 26
Kremlin-Hillsdale 42, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Midway 58, Cave Springs 22
Muldrow 34, Roland 6
Next week’s schedule
Putnam City at Muskogee, 7 p.m.
Hilldale at Tulsa Edison, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Berryhill, 7 p.m.
Coweta at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Checotah at C. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
Warner at Savanna, 7 p.m.
Vian at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Keys at Gore, 7 p.m.
Caney Valley at Haskell, 7 p.m.
Mounds at Porter, 7 p.m.
Midway at Arkoma, 7 p.m.
Porum at S. Coffeyville, 7:30 p.m.
Wesleyan Christian at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.