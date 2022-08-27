Friday’s scores

Ardmore 33, Eisenhower 20

Barnsdall 60, Copan 14

Bentonville West, Ark. 28, Booker T. Washington 7

Bentonville, Ark. 56, Broken Arrow 46

Bethany 37, Jones 26

Bridge Creek 32, Lexington 0

Canadian, Texas 49, Seminole 14

Casady 31, Community Christian 24

Cascia Hall 26, Victory Christian 21

Central 20, McLain/TSST 6

Cherokee 56, Beaver 6

Chickasha 20, El Reno 14

Claremore Christian 36, Foyil 22

Coweta 44, Carl Albert 14

Crescent 7, Mooreland 0

Cyril 36, Corn Bible Academy 0

Deer Creek 49, Edmond North 20

Del City 38, Choctaw 34

Drumright 40, Strother 12

Elk City 36, Altus 7

Empire 8, Rush Springs 0

Gentry, Ark. 41, Westville 8

Gore 60, Wilburton 0

Guthrie 35, Ponca City 23

Hinton 46, Merritt 6

Hominy 57, Kellyville 29

Hugo 20, Dickson 6

Jay 46, Adair 14

Jenks 13, Edmond Santa Fe 10

Ketchum 36, Canadian 0

Laverne 38, Waurika 30

Lincoln Christian 56, Holland Hall 7

Lone Grove 55, Anadarko 26

MacArthur 43, John Marshall 18

Madill 43, Kingston 16

Marietta 21, Valliant 20

Maud 52, Depew 6

Maysville 50, Bray-Doyle 0

McAlester 34, Broken Bow 24

McGuinness 52, Putnam City 17

Miami 21, Dewey 0

Moore 55, Edmond Memorial 35

Muskogee 28, Enid 26

NOAH 43, Morrison 0

Newcastle 38, Cleveland 0

Noble 12, Piedmont 6

OKC Patriots 27, Elmore City 16

Oaks 46, Gans 0

Okeene 20, Pond Creek-Hunter 14

Oklahoma Bible 46, Davenport 0

Olive 40, Bowlegs 22

Oologah 26, Fort Gibson 14

Pauls Valley 21, Lindsay 12

Pawhuska 52, Caney Valley 7

Perry 24, Mannford 13

Pocola 52, Heavener 35

Poteau 24, Bishop Kelley 6

Prague 21, Luther 14

Purcell 40, Alva 34

Quapaw 41, Salina 40

Raton, N.M. 35, Guymon 29

Regent Prep 53, Webbers Falls 6

Rejoice Christian School 49, Cashion 13

Sand Springs 35, Sapulpa 21

Sarcoxie, Mo. 30, Commerce 13

Sayre 49, Cordell 6

Sequoyah-Claremore 55, Inola 7

Southmoore 28, Putnam North 14

Stigler 31, Sallisaw 6

Stillwater 41, Greenwood, Ark. 27

Sunray, Texas 32, Hooker 29

Tuttle 39, Cache 14

Union 57, Westmoore 10

Velma-Alma 54, Destiny Christian 14

Walters 34, Konawa 14

Washington 39, Vian 24

Watonga 50, Thomas Fay Custer 16

Waynoka 48, Balko 14

Welch 50, South Coffeyville 0

Wellington, Texas 8, Frederick 6

Wilson 56, Thackerville 8

Thursday’s scores

Bixby 49, Owasso 14

Timberlake 28, Covington Douglas 26

Kremlin-Hillsdale 42, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Midway 58, Cave Springs 22

Muldrow 34, Roland 6

 

Next week’s schedule

Putnam City at Muskogee, 7 p.m.

Hilldale at Tulsa Edison, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Berryhill, 7 p.m.

Coweta at Wagoner, 7 p.m.

Checotah at C. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.

Warner at Savanna, 7 p.m.

Vian at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Keys at Gore, 7 p.m.

Caney Valley at Haskell, 7 p.m.

Mounds at Porter, 7 p.m.

Midway at Arkoma, 7 p.m.

Porum at S. Coffeyville, 7:30 p.m.

Wesleyan Christian at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.

