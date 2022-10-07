State football
scores
Friday’s Games
Ada 47, Madill 14
Afton 40, Hulbert 6
Alva 44, Blackwell 17
Balko 62, Shattuck 34
Bartlesville 48, Putnam West 7
Beggs 38, Kansas 34
Berryhill 70, Locust Grove 6
Bethany 67, OKC Classen Adv. 24
Bishop Kelley 49, Tulsa Edison 13
Bixby 77, Enid 14
Blanchard 30, Tuttle 28
Booker T. Washington 47, Tahlequah 0
Bristow 15, Verdigris 14
Broken Arrow 31, Westmoore 3
Buffalo 52, Boise City 16
Cascia Hall 49, Jay 14
Cashion 48, Watonga 8
Chandler 48, Bethel 15
Chelsea 28, Chouteau-Mazie 0
Choctaw 28, Deer Creek 16
Christian Heritage Academy 28, Minco 7
Coalgate 28, Lexington 0
Colcord 35, Commerce 6
Collinsville 63, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6
Coyle 38, Watts 12
Cushing 42, Wagoner 0
Davenport 58, Strother 6
Davis 34, Kingston 28
Del City 56, Sapulpa 7
Destiny Christian 52, Trinity Christian, Ark. 8
Dewar 52, Webbers Falls 6
Dibble 44, Elmore City 6
Durant 53, Tulsa East Central 0
Edmond Memorial 31, Yukon 15
Elgin 34, Altus 0
Elk City 36, Cache 21
Eufaula 63, Wilburton 14
Glenpool 20, Memorial 7
Gore 61, Pocola 12
Grandfield 46, Bray-Doyle 0
Grove 48, Tulsa Rogers 14
Holland Hall 41, Dewey 6
Hominy 33, Morrison 7
Hugo 59, Antlers 12
Idabel 56, Heavener 14
Jones 29, Luther 7
Keota 52, Foyil 0
Ketchum 50, Wyandotte 0
Kiefer 59, Okmulgee 24
Lawton 62, OKC Northwest 14
Liberty 53, Savanna 8
Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 0
MacArthur 28, Ardmore 20
McGuinness 30, Guthrie 27
Meeker 56, Kellyville 12
Metro Christian 35, McLoud 0
Miami 56, Skiatook 35
Moore 70, Southmoore 28
Mooreland 42, Hooker 16
Mounds 59, Konawa 6
Muldrow 35, Seminole 12
Muskogee 66, OKC U.S. Grant 0
Newcastle 68, Bridge Creek 0
Norman North 31, Jenks 21
North Rock Creek 29, Mount St. Mary 15
Oaks 44, South Coffeyville 8
Oklahoma Christian School 24, Newkirk 0
Oologah 51, Catoosa 0
Owasso 30, Edmond North 16
Paoli 58, Sasakwa 6
Pauls Valley 34, Sulphur 28
Pawhuska 62, Nowata 8
Perkins-Tryon 34, Anadarko 20
Piedmont 56, Eisenhower 6
Plainview 42, Lone Grove 21
Ponca City 37, Putnam North 7
Poteau 30, Hilldale 7
Prague 55, Roland 6
Quapaw 44, Fairland 21
Rejoice Christian School 58, Adair 14
Ringling 50, Healdton 0
Rush Springs 20, Wayne 16
Seiling 64, Canton 0
Sequoyah 42, Keys 21
Sequoyah-Claremore 48, Salina 20
Spiro 26, Valliant 18
Stroud 42, Hartshorne 21
Texhoma 43, Thomas Fay Custer 8
Thackerville 52, Maysville 48
Tipton 50, Geary 0
Tishomingo 28, Marietta 21
Tonkawa 52, Oklahoma Union 6
Turpin 48, Beaver 0
Tyrone 40, Sharon-Mutual 0
Velma-Alma 50, Cyril 0
Vian 55, Okemah 14
Victory Christian 34, Morris 6
Vinita 62, Caney Valley 8
Washington 39, Crooked Oak 0
Waurika 57, Wilson 6
Waynoka 44, Timberlake 32
Weatherford 30, Clinton 10
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 51, Bluejacket 6
Woodland 24, Pawnee 0
Wynnewood 23, Stratford 15
Thursday’s games
Broken Bow 55, Sallisaw 13
Caddo 48, Porum 0
Carl Albert 70, OKC Southeast 18
Coweta 49, McAlester 0
Haskell 27, Casady 24
Hinton 47, Western Heights 8
Holdenville 22, Atoka 20
John Marshall 22, Shawnee 13
Laverne 46, Hollis 14
Lindsay 44, Little Axe 0
Maud 54, Fox 0
Midwest City 34, El Reno 0
Mustang 19, Edmond Santa Fe 0
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 58, Barnsdall 26
Putnam City 59, Capitol Hill 0
Quinton 46, Midway 0
Ringwood 51, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Stilwell 52, Fort Gibson 33
Union 42, Norman 28
Walters 52, Empire 27
Wewoka 12, Allen 6
