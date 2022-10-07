State football

scores

Friday’s Games

Ada 47, Madill 14

Afton 40, Hulbert 6

Alva 44, Blackwell 17

Balko 62, Shattuck 34

Bartlesville 48, Putnam West 7

Beggs 38, Kansas 34

Berryhill 70, Locust Grove 6

Bethany 67, OKC Classen Adv. 24

Bishop Kelley 49, Tulsa Edison 13

Bixby 77, Enid 14

Blanchard 30, Tuttle 28

Booker T. Washington 47, Tahlequah 0

Bristow 15, Verdigris 14

Broken Arrow 31, Westmoore 3

Buffalo 52, Boise City 16

Cascia Hall 49, Jay 14

Cashion 48, Watonga 8

Chandler 48, Bethel 15

Chelsea 28, Chouteau-Mazie 0

Choctaw 28, Deer Creek 16

Christian Heritage Academy 28, Minco 7

Coalgate 28, Lexington 0

Colcord 35, Commerce 6

Collinsville 63, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6

Coyle 38, Watts 12

Cushing 42, Wagoner 0

Davenport 58, Strother 6

Davis 34, Kingston 28

Del City 56, Sapulpa 7

Destiny Christian 52, Trinity Christian, Ark. 8

Dewar 52, Webbers Falls 6

Dibble 44, Elmore City 6

Durant 53, Tulsa East Central 0

Edmond Memorial 31, Yukon 15

Elgin 34, Altus 0

Elk City 36, Cache 21

Eufaula 63, Wilburton 14

Glenpool 20, Memorial 7

Gore 61, Pocola 12

Grandfield 46, Bray-Doyle 0

Grove 48, Tulsa Rogers 14

Holland Hall 41, Dewey 6

Hominy 33, Morrison 7

Hugo 59, Antlers 12

Idabel 56, Heavener 14

Jones 29, Luther 7

Keota 52, Foyil 0

Ketchum 50, Wyandotte 0

Kiefer 59, Okmulgee 24

Lawton 62, OKC Northwest 14

Liberty 53, Savanna 8

Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 0

MacArthur 28, Ardmore 20

McGuinness 30, Guthrie 27

Meeker 56, Kellyville 12

Metro Christian 35, McLoud 0

Miami 56, Skiatook 35

Moore 70, Southmoore 28

Mooreland 42, Hooker 16

Mounds 59, Konawa 6

Muldrow 35, Seminole 12

Muskogee 66, OKC U.S. Grant 0

Newcastle 68, Bridge Creek 0

Norman North 31, Jenks 21

North Rock Creek 29, Mount St. Mary 15

Oaks 44, South Coffeyville 8

Oklahoma Christian School 24, Newkirk 0

Oologah 51, Catoosa 0

Owasso 30, Edmond North 16

Paoli 58, Sasakwa 6

Pauls Valley 34, Sulphur 28

Pawhuska 62, Nowata 8

Perkins-Tryon 34, Anadarko 20

Piedmont 56, Eisenhower 6

Plainview 42, Lone Grove 21

Ponca City 37, Putnam North 7

Poteau 30, Hilldale 7

Prague 55, Roland 6

Quapaw 44, Fairland 21

Rejoice Christian School 58, Adair 14

Ringling 50, Healdton 0

Rush Springs 20, Wayne 16

Seiling 64, Canton 0

Sequoyah 42, Keys 21

Sequoyah-Claremore 48, Salina 20

Spiro 26, Valliant 18

Stroud 42, Hartshorne 21

Texhoma 43, Thomas Fay Custer 8

Thackerville 52, Maysville 48

Tipton 50, Geary 0

Tishomingo 28, Marietta 21

Tonkawa 52, Oklahoma Union 6

Turpin 48, Beaver 0

Tyrone 40, Sharon-Mutual 0

Velma-Alma 50, Cyril 0

Vian 55, Okemah 14

Victory Christian 34, Morris 6

Vinita 62, Caney Valley 8

Washington 39, Crooked Oak 0

Waurika 57, Wilson 6

Waynoka 44, Timberlake 32

Weatherford 30, Clinton 10

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 51, Bluejacket 6

Woodland 24, Pawnee 0

Wynnewood 23, Stratford 15

 

Thursday’s games

Broken Bow 55, Sallisaw 13

Caddo 48, Porum 0

Carl Albert 70, OKC Southeast 18

Coweta 49, McAlester 0

Haskell 27, Casady 24

Hinton 47, Western Heights 8

Holdenville 22, Atoka 20

John Marshall 22, Shawnee 13

Laverne 46, Hollis 14

Lindsay 44, Little Axe 0

Maud 54, Fox 0

Midwest City 34, El Reno 0

Mustang 19, Edmond Santa Fe 0

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 58, Barnsdall 26

Putnam City 59, Capitol Hill 0

Quinton 46, Midway 0

Ringwood 51, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Stilwell 52, Fort Gibson 33

Union 42, Norman 28

Walters 52, Empire 27

Wewoka 12, Allen 6

