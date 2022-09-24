State football scores

Friday’s Games

Ada 48, Sallisaw 0

Allen 31, Konawa 22

Anadarko 42, Mannford 12

Antlers 40, Wilburton 23

Balko Forgan 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Beggs 68, Westville 6

Bishop Kelley 34, Tulsa Rogers 13

Bixby 63, Norman North 7

Blanchard 53, Harrah 7

Booker T. Washington 41, Bartlesville 7

Bristow 64, Inola 14

Broken Bow 34, Madill 33

Buffalo 44, Tyrone 42

Burns Flat-Dill City 20, Texhoma 0

Cache 28, Woodward 14

Caddo 58, Strother 0

Cascia Hall 21, Holland Hall 14

Central Sallisaw 22, Haskell 19

Chandler 40, Kellyville 19

Chickasha 42, Weatherford 28

Choctaw 64, Putnam North 14

Christian Heritage Academy 22, Hinton 19

Clinton 29, John Marshall 0

Colcord 35, Quapaw 13

Collinsville 42, Pryor 14

Commerce 43, Hulbert 14

Copan 66, Bluejacket 50

Corn Bible Academy 16, Grandfield 14

Covington-Douglas 52, Garber 8

Coweta 63, Glenpool 0

Cushing 54, Miami 13

Davenport 20, Southwest Covenant 18

Davis 32, Holdenville 26

Deer Creek 37, Ponca City 21

Del City 63, Tulsa East Central 7

Dewar 58, Arkoma 8

Edmond Memorial 28, Edmond Santa Fe 7

Edmond North 24, Norman 17

Elgin 47, El Reno 8

Empire 47, Cordell 15

Eufaula 48, Spiro 13

Fairland 28, Wyandotte 12

Fairview 55, Hooker 12

Grove 49, Tulsa Edison 14

Guymon 48, Onaga, Kan. 7

Heritage Hall 56, Lone Grove 14

Hilldale 51, Stilwell 25

Hobart 22, Carnegie 18

Hollis 46, Cyril 0

Idabel 35, Hugo 7

Jay 68, Dewey 20

Jenks 55, Enid 28

Keota 56, Drumright 14

Ketchum 38, Afton 0

Kiefer 22, Morris 12

Kingston 24, Atoka 21

Laverne 48, Alex 0

Lawton 33, Putnam City 24

Lincoln Christian 14, Berryhill 7

Lindsay 68, Comanche 0

Luther 27, Crossings Christian School 0

MacArthur 49, Duncan 29

Marietta 32, Coalgate 28

Marlow 29, Pauls Valley 14

Maud 54, Paoli 0

Maysville 48, Dustin 28

McAlester 52, Memorial 0

McGuinness 63, Shawnee 13

Medford 30, Sharon-Mutual 24

Meeker 48, Bethel 34

Metro Christian 50, Mount St. Mary 14

Midwest City 46, Altus 14

Minco 27, Cashion 8

Mooreland 34, Merritt 7

Mounds 47, Wewoka 14

Mountain View-Gotebo 28, Ryan 6

Muldrow 28, Checotah 13

Muskogee 48, Sand Springs 26

Mustang 52, Yukon 13

NOAH 35, Casady 21

Newcastle 35, Tecumseh 7

Newkirk 58, Chisholm 26

Noble 60, Ardmore 56

Nowata 2, Caney Valley 0

Okeene 46, Beaver 0

Okemah 42, Sequoyah Tahlequah 26

Oklahoma Christian School 35, Hennessey 15

Olive 20, Life Christian 14

Panama 45, Porter Consolidated 21

Perkins-Tryon 14, Kingfisher 3

Perry 46, Blackwell 6

Piedmont 63, OKC Southeast 32

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 32, Velma-Alma 26

Plainview 28, Douglass 6

Pocola 54, Canadian 6

Porum 52, Gans 6

Poteau 44, Fort Gibson 7

Prague 56, Henryetta 12

Purcell 58, Crooked Oak 7

Quinton 30, Weleetka 28

Regent Prep 52, Wetumka 14

Rejoice Christian School 67, Salina 6

Ringling 35, Rush Springs 0

Ringwood 40, Canton 34

Roland 21, Keys (Park Hill) 20

Sapulpa 28, Durant 14

Seiling 64, Cherokee 34

Sequoyah-Claremore 56, Adair 16

Shattuck 58, Central High 22

Sperry 41, Kansas 20

Stigler 34, Seminole 8

Stillwater 85, OKC U.S. Grant 0

Stratford 41, Healdton 0

Stroud 52, Liberty 13

Sulphur 34, Dickson 0

Summit Christian 59, Foyil 14

Tahlequah 27, Putnam West 6

Thackerville 42, Fox 12

Thomas Fay Custer 44, Sayre 24

Timberlake 56, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Tipton 64, Bray-Doyle 0

Tishomingo 46, Lexington 16

Tonkawa 54, Chouteau-Mazie 19

Tuttle 40, Bethany 34

Union 35, Owasso 17

Valliant 24, Heavener 21

Verdigris 35, Central 32

Vian 44, Warner 14

Victory Christian 60, Okmulgee 20

Vinita 40, Pawhuska 16

Wagoner 66, Skiatook 0

Walters 32, Snyder 6

Washington 40, Frederick 7

Watts 50, South Coffeyville 0

Waukomis 36, Pond Creek-Hunter 26

Wayne 32, Elmore City 20

Waynoka 56, Boise City 8

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 54, Oaks 6

Westmoore 27, Moore 17

Wilson 46, Geary 0

Wilson-Henryetta 48, Coyle 14

Woodland 29, Chelsea 14

Wynnewood 36, Dibble 8

Yale 34, Depew 16

 

Thursday’s games

Barnsdall 52, Claremore Christian 0

Broken Arrow 63, Southmoore 7

Carl Albert 41, Eisenhower 0

Claremore 35, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 14

Community Christian 39, Little Axe 0

Jones 69, Star Spencer 6

OKC Classen Adv. 26, Bridge Creek 6

OKC Northwest 40, Capitol Hill 6

Webbers Falls 49, Cave Springs 0

