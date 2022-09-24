State football scores
Friday’s Games
Ada 48, Sallisaw 0
Allen 31, Konawa 22
Anadarko 42, Mannford 12
Antlers 40, Wilburton 23
Balko Forgan 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Beggs 68, Westville 6
Bishop Kelley 34, Tulsa Rogers 13
Bixby 63, Norman North 7
Blanchard 53, Harrah 7
Booker T. Washington 41, Bartlesville 7
Bristow 64, Inola 14
Broken Bow 34, Madill 33
Buffalo 44, Tyrone 42
Burns Flat-Dill City 20, Texhoma 0
Cache 28, Woodward 14
Caddo 58, Strother 0
Cascia Hall 21, Holland Hall 14
Central Sallisaw 22, Haskell 19
Chandler 40, Kellyville 19
Chickasha 42, Weatherford 28
Choctaw 64, Putnam North 14
Christian Heritage Academy 22, Hinton 19
Clinton 29, John Marshall 0
Colcord 35, Quapaw 13
Collinsville 42, Pryor 14
Commerce 43, Hulbert 14
Copan 66, Bluejacket 50
Corn Bible Academy 16, Grandfield 14
Covington-Douglas 52, Garber 8
Coweta 63, Glenpool 0
Cushing 54, Miami 13
Davenport 20, Southwest Covenant 18
Davis 32, Holdenville 26
Deer Creek 37, Ponca City 21
Del City 63, Tulsa East Central 7
Dewar 58, Arkoma 8
Edmond Memorial 28, Edmond Santa Fe 7
Edmond North 24, Norman 17
Elgin 47, El Reno 8
Empire 47, Cordell 15
Eufaula 48, Spiro 13
Fairland 28, Wyandotte 12
Fairview 55, Hooker 12
Grove 49, Tulsa Edison 14
Guymon 48, Onaga, Kan. 7
Heritage Hall 56, Lone Grove 14
Hilldale 51, Stilwell 25
Hobart 22, Carnegie 18
Hollis 46, Cyril 0
Idabel 35, Hugo 7
Jay 68, Dewey 20
Jenks 55, Enid 28
Keota 56, Drumright 14
Ketchum 38, Afton 0
Kiefer 22, Morris 12
Kingston 24, Atoka 21
Laverne 48, Alex 0
Lawton 33, Putnam City 24
Lincoln Christian 14, Berryhill 7
Lindsay 68, Comanche 0
Luther 27, Crossings Christian School 0
MacArthur 49, Duncan 29
Marietta 32, Coalgate 28
Marlow 29, Pauls Valley 14
Maud 54, Paoli 0
Maysville 48, Dustin 28
McAlester 52, Memorial 0
McGuinness 63, Shawnee 13
Medford 30, Sharon-Mutual 24
Meeker 48, Bethel 34
Metro Christian 50, Mount St. Mary 14
Midwest City 46, Altus 14
Minco 27, Cashion 8
Mooreland 34, Merritt 7
Mounds 47, Wewoka 14
Mountain View-Gotebo 28, Ryan 6
Muldrow 28, Checotah 13
Muskogee 48, Sand Springs 26
Mustang 52, Yukon 13
NOAH 35, Casady 21
Newcastle 35, Tecumseh 7
Newkirk 58, Chisholm 26
Noble 60, Ardmore 56
Nowata 2, Caney Valley 0
Okeene 46, Beaver 0
Okemah 42, Sequoyah Tahlequah 26
Oklahoma Christian School 35, Hennessey 15
Olive 20, Life Christian 14
Panama 45, Porter Consolidated 21
Perkins-Tryon 14, Kingfisher 3
Perry 46, Blackwell 6
Piedmont 63, OKC Southeast 32
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 32, Velma-Alma 26
Plainview 28, Douglass 6
Pocola 54, Canadian 6
Porum 52, Gans 6
Poteau 44, Fort Gibson 7
Prague 56, Henryetta 12
Purcell 58, Crooked Oak 7
Quinton 30, Weleetka 28
Regent Prep 52, Wetumka 14
Rejoice Christian School 67, Salina 6
Ringling 35, Rush Springs 0
Ringwood 40, Canton 34
Roland 21, Keys (Park Hill) 20
Sapulpa 28, Durant 14
Seiling 64, Cherokee 34
Sequoyah-Claremore 56, Adair 16
Shattuck 58, Central High 22
Sperry 41, Kansas 20
Stigler 34, Seminole 8
Stillwater 85, OKC U.S. Grant 0
Stratford 41, Healdton 0
Stroud 52, Liberty 13
Sulphur 34, Dickson 0
Summit Christian 59, Foyil 14
Tahlequah 27, Putnam West 6
Thackerville 42, Fox 12
Thomas Fay Custer 44, Sayre 24
Timberlake 56, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Tipton 64, Bray-Doyle 0
Tishomingo 46, Lexington 16
Tonkawa 54, Chouteau-Mazie 19
Tuttle 40, Bethany 34
Union 35, Owasso 17
Valliant 24, Heavener 21
Verdigris 35, Central 32
Vian 44, Warner 14
Victory Christian 60, Okmulgee 20
Vinita 40, Pawhuska 16
Wagoner 66, Skiatook 0
Walters 32, Snyder 6
Washington 40, Frederick 7
Watts 50, South Coffeyville 0
Waukomis 36, Pond Creek-Hunter 26
Wayne 32, Elmore City 20
Waynoka 56, Boise City 8
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 54, Oaks 6
Westmoore 27, Moore 17
Wilson 46, Geary 0
Wilson-Henryetta 48, Coyle 14
Woodland 29, Chelsea 14
Wynnewood 36, Dibble 8
Yale 34, Depew 16
Thursday’s games
Barnsdall 52, Claremore Christian 0
Broken Arrow 63, Southmoore 7
Carl Albert 41, Eisenhower 0
Claremore 35, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 14
Community Christian 39, Little Axe 0
Jones 69, Star Spencer 6
Mountain View-Gotebo 60, Maysville 12
OKC Classen Adv. 26, Bridge Creek 6
OKC Northwest 40, Capitol Hill 6
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 32, Velma-Alma 26
Webbers Falls 49, Cave Springs 0
