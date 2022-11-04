Bethany 32, Newcastle 31, 2OT
Blanchard 48, Tecumseh 18
Broken Arrow 63, Moore 48
Buffalo 60, Deer Creek-Lamont 12
Carl Albert 38, Piedmont 21
Catoosa 41, Cleveland 8
Cave Springs 48, Foyil 14
Chickasha 34, Cache 28
Choctaw 42, Ponca City 13
Colcord 61, Afton 0
Commerce 67, Wyandotte 7
Coweta 66, Memorial 8
Crossings Christian School 51, Kellyville 7
Cushing 75, Skiatook 0
Del City 45, Durant 7
Dewar 62, Caddo 14
Dickson 42, Douglass 20
Elmore City 28, Healdton 20
Fairland 24, Ketchum 18
Grove 41, Bishop Kelley 20
Haskell 21, Panama 20
Heavener 42, Antlers 36
Hilldale 64, Fort Gibson 21
Jenks 38, Bixby 35
Jones 49, Bethel 7
Kingfisher 27, Anadarko 22
Kingston 55, Marietta 0
Lawton 58, Capitol Hill 0
Lincoln Christian 56, Locust Grove 0
MacArthur 59, Noble 54
McA lester 44, Glenpool 6
McLain/TSST 25, Oologah 13
Mustang 61, Edmond Memorial 35
Norman North 52, Enid 32
Poteau 49, Stilwell 0
Pryor 69, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 22
Purcell 35, Comanche 0
Quapaw 46, Hulbert 7
Sand Springs 83, OKC U.S. Grant 0
Sperry 35, Beggs 18
Stigler 63, Checotah 34
Stillwater 38, Muskogee 21
Sulphur 29, Plainview 27
Union 62, Edmond North 6
Verdigris 67, Inola 14
Victory Christian 34, Kiefer 22
Vinita 46, Salina 14
Wagoner 42, Miami 7
Warner 32, Roland 14
Friday’s area games
Idabel at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Porter at Gore, 7 p.m.
