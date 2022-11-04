 

Bethany 32, Newcastle 31, 2OT

Blanchard 48, Tecumseh 18

Broken Arrow 63, Moore 48

Buffalo 60, Deer Creek-Lamont 12

Carl Albert 38, Piedmont 21

Catoosa 41, Cleveland 8

Cave Springs 48, Foyil 14

Chickasha 34, Cache 28

Choctaw 42, Ponca City 13

Colcord 61, Afton 0

Commerce 67, Wyandotte 7

Coweta 66, Memorial 8

Crossings Christian School 51, Kellyville 7

Cushing 75, Skiatook 0

Del City 45, Durant 7

Dewar 62, Caddo 14

Dickson 42, Douglass 20

Elmore City 28, Healdton 20

Fairland 24, Ketchum 18

Grove 41, Bishop Kelley 20

Haskell 21, Panama 20

Heavener 42, Antlers 36

Hilldale 64, Fort Gibson 21

Jenks 38, Bixby 35

Jones 49, Bethel 7

Kingfisher 27, Anadarko 22

Kingston 55, Marietta 0

Lawton 58, Capitol Hill 0

Lincoln Christian 56, Locust Grove 0

MacArthur 59, Noble 54

McA lester 44, Glenpool 6

McLain/TSST 25, Oologah 13

Mustang 61, Edmond Memorial 35

Norman North 52, Enid 32

Poteau 49, Stilwell 0

Pryor 69, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 22

Purcell 35, Comanche 0

Quapaw 46, Hulbert 7

Sand Springs 83, OKC U.S. Grant 0

Sperry 35, Beggs 18

Stigler 63, Checotah 34

Stillwater 38, Muskogee 21

Sulphur 29, Plainview 27

Union 62, Edmond North 6

Verdigris 67, Inola 14

Victory Christian 34, Kiefer 22

Vinita 46, Salina 14

Wagoner 42, Miami 7

Warner 32, Roland 14

 

Friday’s area games

Idabel at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Porter at Gore, 7 p.m.

