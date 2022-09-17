Friday’s Games

Ada 42, Durant 16

Allen 39, Coalgate 33

Ashdown, Ark. 33, Idabel 27

Atoka 36, Antlers 22

Balko 46, Boise City 0

Baxter Springs, Kan. 12, Afton 6

Bethel 35, Little Axe 0

Blanchard 40, Shawnee 13

Bridge Creek 20, Western Heights 6

Bristow 56, Mannford 28

Burns Flat-Dill City 56, Snyder 8

Canton 54, Corn Bible Academy 8

Carl Albert 45, Elk City 2

Chelsea 46, Caney Valley 6

Chickasha 42, Anadarko 20

Christian Heritage Academy 42, Mount St. Mary 21

Claremore 27, Hilldale 10

Claremore Christian 60, Cross Christian Academy 14

Colcord 48, Oklahoma Union 0

Collinsville 35, Bartlesville 25

Covington-Douglas 48, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Coweta 50, Pryor 0

Crooked Oak 14, Wayne 7

Cushing 54, Berryhill 3

Davenport 26, Yale 6

Davis 34, Wynnewood 28

Dewar 60, Depew 12

Douglass 28, OKC Patriots 9

Dustin 36, Olive 34

Edmond Memorial 35, Southmoore 12

Elgin 41, Weatherford 10

Empire 41, Healdton 34

Eufaula 45, Checotah 7

Fairland 30, Liberty 29

Glenpool 48, Fort Gibson 20

Gore 54, Savanna 0

Grove 28, Wagoner 20

Guthrie 24, Tuttle 20

Henryetta 48, Hartshorne 28

Heritage Hall 43, John Marshall 0

Hinton 48, Carnegie 0

Holdenville 28, North Rock Creek 13

Hollis 46, Mountain View-Gotebo 6

Hugoton, Kan. 63, Guymon 14

Kellyville 42, Mounds 21

Keota 52, Porum 0

Kiefer 55, Keys (Park Hill) 0

Lawton 30, Eisenhower 16

Mangum 49, Sayre 30

Maysville 56, Alex 6

Mena, Ark. 35, Pocola 34

Metro Christian 41, Prairie Grove, Ark. 21

Midway 56, Gans 8

Midwest City 38, Putnam North 6

Millwood 30, Scott City, Mo. 20

Minco 20, Merritt 7

Morris 30, Haskell 0

Morrison 18, Newkirk 6

Muldrow 34, Spiro 7

Mustang 41, Har-Ber, Ark. 13

NOAH 56, Chisholm 28

Newcastle 34, Woodward 12

OKC Classen Adv. 24, OKC Northwest 21

OKC Southeast 80, OKC U.S. Grant 7

Oklahoma Bible 58, Seiling 34

Panama 41, Wilburton 20

Pawhuska 48, Woodland 46

Pawnee 66, Meeker 55

Perkins-Tryon 34, Marlow 21

Piedmont 51, Duncan 0

Plainview 48, Comanche 18

Porter Consolidated 41, Wyandotte 0

Poteau 30, Chandler 21

Purcell 51, Lexington 6

Quapaw 41, Northeast-Arma, Kan. 12

Ringling 41, Apache 8

Ryan 50, Central High 36

Sand Springs 48, Ponca City 25

Seminole 22, Harrah 14

Sequoyah-Claremore 56, Locust Grove 6

Shiloh Christian, Ark. 42, Lincoln Christian 35

Skiatook 47, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 13

Southwest Covenant 70, Summit Christian 40

Star Spencer 44, Capitol Hill 22

Stigler 54, Stilwell 14

Stillwater 36, Norman 33

Stratford 53, Konawa 14

Stroud 38, Okemah 22

Tahlequah 38, Sallisaw 27

Tecumseh 40, McLoud 14

Tipton 48, Cyril 14

Tishomingo 42, Elmore City 28

Tonkawa 66, Blackwell 14

Tulsa Edison 27, Catoosa 0

Tulsa Rogers 28, Tulsa East Central 0

Turpin 52, Buffalo 6

Tyrone 42, Beaver 6

Velma-Alma 76, Caddo 36

Verdigris 40, Beggs 6

Vinita 46, Sperry 10

Warner 33, Chouteau-Mazie 14

Waukomis 62, Kremlin-Hillsdale 14

Waurika 46, Grandfield 0

Waynoka 58, Ringwood 32

Webbers Falls 46, Oaks 16

Welch 48, Bluejacket 0

Weleetka 60, Paoli 0

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 53, Barnsdall 52

Westville 44, Sequoyah Tahlequah 22

Wetumka 47, Arkoma 0

Wewoka 24, Canadian 8

Yukon 28, Norman North 23

 

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sulphur vs. Whitesboro, Texas, ccd.

Whitesboro, Texas vs. Sulphur, ccd.

 

Thursday’s games

Austin TSD, Texas 46, Oklahoma School for the Deaf 33

Central Sallisaw 30, Roland 21

Enid 34, Edmond North 17

Foyil 30, South Coffeyville 16

Geary 42, Coyle 24

McLain/TSST 36, Memorial 27

Nowata 42, Hulbert 19

Welch 48, Bluejacket 0

