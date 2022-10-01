Friday’s Games

Abundant Life, Ark. 22, Destiny Christian 16

Afton 7, Wyandotte 0

Anadarko 21, McLoud 20

Apache 32, Hobart 6

Atoka 31, Marietta 6

Balko 46, Cherokee 0

Bartlesville 55, OKC U.S. Grant 0

Beggs 72, Victory Christian 46

Berryhill 28, Muldrow 21

Bethany 59, Bridge Creek 0

Bethel 55, Kellyville 47

Bixby 80, Southmoore 0

Blanchard 19, Newcastle 0

Bristow 58, Dewey 6

Broken Bow 48, Fort Gibson 24

Burns Flat-Dill City 20, Mooreland 14

Caddo 44, Wilson 22

Carl Albert 59, Shawnee 7

Carnegie 36, Cordell 0

Cascia Hall 29, Central 25

Cashion 55, Western Heights 8

Chandler 47, Meeker 28

Chelsea 28, Morrison 12

Chickasha 31, John Marshall 14

Choctaw 56, Capitol Hill 6

Claremore Christian 70, Life Christian 40

Collinsville 28, Bishop Kelley 21

Comanche 42, Crooked Oak 34

Coweta 55, Sapulpa 13

Coyle 50, South Coffeyville 0

Crescent 26, Christian Heritage Academy 13

Cushing 63, Catoosa 7

Davenport 36, Alex 0

Davis 45, Lexington 12

Deer Creek 51, Putnam City 7

Depew 50, Midway 16

Dewar 46, Velma-Alma 0

Edmond North 36, Edmond Santa Fe 35

El Reno 41, Noble 40, OT

Elgin 35, Ardmore 0

Elk City 14, Clinton 12

Enid 49, Moore 35

Eufaula 47, Heavener 13

Fairland 43, Hulbert 14

Fairview 70, Thomas Fay Custer 12

Frederick 55, Little Axe 0

Garber 62, Yale 60

Geary 28, Bray-Doyle 0

Glenpool 38, Durant 35

Gore 61, Canadian 0

Grove 63, Claremore 28

Hartshorne 51, Wewoka 14

Haskell 50, Porter Consolidated 0

Hennessey 21, Perry 14

Henryetta 42, Sequoyah Tahlequah 28

Heritage Hall 56, Pauls Valley 20

Hilldale 24, Ada 16

Holdenville 42, Tishomingo 8

Hominy 47, Oklahoma Union 8

Hooker 50, Sayre 14

Hugo 62, Wilburton 0

Idabel 54, Valliant 6

Jay 66, Inola 27

Jenks 28, Westmoore 22

Jones 20, Crossings Christian School 10

Kansas 21, Morris 14

Kiefer 24, Sperry 21

Kingfisher 50, Mount St. Mary 13

Kingston 45, Coalgate 7

Liberty 43, Konawa 24

Lindsay 12, Purcell 7

Lone Grove 41, Marlow 21

Luther 60, Star Spencer 6

MacArthur 54, Altus 0

Maud 62, Dustin 0

Maysville 52, Fox 6

McAlester 34, Del City 33, OT

McGuinness 49, Eisenhower 15

Medford 34, Boise City 6

Memorial 42, Tulsa East Central 33

Metro Christian 63, Perkins-Tryon 28

Miami 19, McLain/TSST 18

Midwest City 48, Duncan 26

Millwood 56, Chisholm 6

Minco 41, Watonga 6

Mountain View-Gotebo 48, Corn Bible Academy 0

Muskogee 61, Putnam West 0

Mustang 27, Owasso 17

NOAH 71, HSAA, Texas 6

Newkirk 38, Alva 28

Norman 38, Edmond Memorial 34

North Rock Creek 28, Mannford 21

Oklahoma Bible 58, Waukomis 12

Oklahoma Christian School 57, Blackwell 0

Panama 38, Talihina 0

Paoli 64, Bowlegs 54

Plainview 34, Dickson 12

Pocola 30, Central Sallisaw 8

Ponca City 24, Lawton 16

Poteau 17, Madill 14

Prague 59, Keys (Park Hill) 6

Putnam North 34, OKC Northwest 0

Quapaw 36, Commerce 13

Rejoice Christian School 42, Sequoyah-Claremore 34

Ringling 46, Dibble 14

Rush Springs 24, Healdton 16

Salina 40, Adair 34

Sand Springs 25, Tahlequah 21

Seiling 46, Pond Creek-Hunter 12

Seminole 52, Checotah 26

Shattuck 22, Waurika 6

Skiatook 28, Cleveland 14

Snyder 8, Empire 6

Southwest Christian 72, Arkansas Christian Academy, Ark. 54

Spiro 7, Antlers 0

Stigler 43, Locust Grove 14

Stillwater 38, Booker T. Washington 6

Stilwell 24, Sallisaw 20

Stratford 42, Wayne 14

Stroud 55, Allen 0

Sulphur 51, Douglass 6

Tecumseh 40, OKC Classen Adv. 14

Texhoma 39, Merritt 20

Thackerville 60, Sasakwa 8

Timberlake 52, Tyrone 0

Tipton 54, Ryan 0

Tonkawa 37, Pawnee 26

Tulsa Edison 48, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0

Tulsa Rogers 21, Pryor 18

Turpin 68, Ringwood 18

Tuttle 38, Harrah 7

Union 61, Yukon 3

Verdigris 28, Holland Hall 6

Vian 52, Roland 13

Vinita 47, Nowata 0

Wagoner 36, Oologah 0

Walters 32, Mangum 14

Warner 35, Okemah 0

Washington 42, Community Christian 7

Watts 50, Bluejacket 0

Waynoka 50, Buffalo 14

Weatherford 33, Woodward 14

Welch 40, Olive 6

Weleetka 50, Keota 16

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 61, Copan 12

Westville 20, Okmulgee 18

Wilson-Henryetta 46, Oaks 20

Woodland 22, Chouteau-Mazie 0

Wynnewood 41, Elmore City 0

 

Thursday’s games

Porum 56, Cave Springs 12

Norman North 57, Broken Arrow 50

Southeast 36, Cache 31

Guthrie 27, Piedmont 0

Mounds 41, Savanna 26

Regent Prep 52, Summit Christian 0

Sharon Mutual 34, Deer Creek Lamont 12

