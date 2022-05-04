Class 4A

Ppd. on Wednesday, starts Thursday

 

Class 3A

at Lake Murray, Plainview

Team leader: 1. OCS, 353. 2. Marlow, 368.

Top area: Gracie Lassiter, Eufaula, 99. Hayley Forsblom, Checotah, 100.

Class 2A

Aqua Canyon, Guthrie

Team leader: 1, Turner, 333. 2. Mooreland, 386.

Individual leader: Raychel Nelke, Pocola,  68

Oktaha 10th of 12. Scores: Rylee Walters 110, Tatum Barrett 115, Maggie Murphy 115, Cambree McCoy 124, Emma Roach 126.

